The AMC series hurtles forward after a touching tribute to Carl Grimes in 'Honor.'

The Walking Dead Season 8 has finally returned after a truly shocking mid-season finale that revealed Carl Grimes’ fatal injury. Not surprisingly, “Honor” offered a fitting conclusion to the young survivor’s life and somehow justified his decision to save Siddiq in the previous episode. Although the premiere of the second half of the season teased on Rick Grimes somehow failing to keep his promise to his dead son, there is a huge possibility that The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 10, will find key characters making risky decisions in order to survive. Will Simon try to take power from Negan in “The Lost and the Plunderers”?

The following contains major spoilers from The Walking Dead Season 8 mid-season premiere.

In “Honor,” it was revealed that Carl Grimes had feared he would die before his father and Michonne could find him so he had left letters for them. Rick Grimes also realized that the man Carl had risked his life to save was a doctor, making Siddiq a truly important addition to their currently homeless group. In addition to that, Carl’s final moments were juxtaposed with Morgan’s own struggle as he dealt with the Savior named Gavin. The mid-season premiere concluded with Rick looking devastated as he sits under a tree with an injured hand. The grim scene from The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 9, has a stark contrast to the flash-forward sequence where Negan and Judith say good morning to each other.

AMC

So could this mean that Rick Grimes will not honor his son’s dying wish to rebuild Alexandria? It is possible that the journey to realizing Carl’s vision will be a difficult one filled with more chaos and bloodshed. In fact, it looks like the conflicts will begin immediately in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 10.

The teaser for “The Lost and the Plunderers” confirms that Rick Grimes is ready to continue his war against Negan, but the video also hints at tension brewing among the Saviors. For one, Simon seems to be questioning Negan’s authority and is later seen meeting up with Jadis and the Scavengers. This has led to speculations that Simon might attempt to go up against his leader in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 10, which airs on AMC on March 4.