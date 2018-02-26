Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Could Turn Heel After ‘WrestleMania 34’

Here's what may force WWE officials to finally turn "The Big Dog" heel after the grandest stage of them all.

WWE officials made it very clear that Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34 has been the plan since last year’s event in Orlando. Some fans might not love the idea of Reigns main eventing WrestleMania for the fourth year in a row, but WWE officials are doing everything possible to represent Roman as the top babyface in the company on the grandest stage of them all this year.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is claiming that may not be the case after Roman Reigns wins the Universal Title from Brock in New Orleans. There have been rumors about him turning heel in the past, but Reigns turning heel would open up the opponent pool for him during his title reign. As a babyface, he’d have Samoa Joe, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, and a few others to defend the championship against and it has been reported that WWE officials don’t feel those rivalries would result in a very successful title run for Roman.

As a babyface, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, and a few others would emerge as opponents for him. If he were to turn heel, Roman would have more rivalries and opponents to work with over 2018. It was revealed that WWE officials were preparing Seth Rollins for a huge feud with Reigns after WrestleMania. With Seth as the babyface, it would give their rekindled feud a fresh dynamic with Roman as the heel in the program.

‘WWE officials are concerned about Roman’s Universal Title run.’ WWE

The WWE Universe still isn’t thrilled with Roman Reigns being booked as the top guy. The Shield’s reunion was designed for him to earn favor with the fans before he received this big push heading into the grandest stage of them all. With an obvious victory over Lesnar and a huge Universal Title reign coming soon, WWE fans may turn against him again. That’s why WWE officials could turn Roman heel after WrestleMania 34.

A heel turn for Roman Reigns isn’t necessary. The powers that be have proven they’re willing to deal with a lot of backlash from the WWE Universe to push him as a top babyface. A feud like Reigns vs. Rollins would work with both men as babyfaces. The WWE Draft and other turns could change the roster enough to keep Roman as the top babyface on Raw, but it’s plausible for the fans to get the heel turn they’ve been wanting.