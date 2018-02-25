Tim Tebow is Taken Down By A Freak Sprinkler Accident

Tim Tebow has already suffered his first baseball injury this spring training. The former quarterback was taken down by a sprinkler head in a freak accident. The New York Mets hopeful tripped over the sprinkler head while running in the outfield last Monday or Tuesday.

On Sunday, CBS Sports reported that the Mets announced the injury and explained that he sprained his left ankle, and is listed day-to-day for now. The former Heisman Trophy winner will continue to have batting practice with his ankle taped up.

According to the New York Post, Tebow has been in the “batting cage and shagging flies.” Yet, he is not running the bases.

“I’m trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped.”

The former Bronco has shown a lot of power, hitting quite a few homers from the batting cage.

This is great news for the team. According to CBS Sports, the quarterback-turned-outfielder has been invited by the New York Mets as a non-roster invite. He is expected to play in Grapefruit League games as well.

Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson recently expressed his confidence that Tebow will be playing in the big leagues. According to the Washington Post, who reported on the GM’s press conference a week ago, Alderson believes that Tebow will reach the “highest level” of the sport he switched to in his late 20s.

Tebow has been playing either left field or center field or as a designated hitter. Last year, in his first season with the Class A Columbia Fireflies and the advanced Clad A St. Lucie Mets, his batting average was.226. He completed his first season with 126 strikeouts in 420 at-bats. Showing some power, he hit eight homers and had 52 RBIs.

Tim Tebow is officially a baseball player as he suffered his first unusual injury: a sprained ankle thanks to a sprinkler head. https://t.co/BGVtchhU0C pic.twitter.com/na6jbZ22nx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 25, 2018

Clearly, everything that Tebow does will make headlines. So many want to see if he can successfully transition from a football star to a baseball star.

Baseball is not the only thing on Tebow’s mind. He is always involved in his charitable work, and his most recent event was indeed a home run.

Just before Valentine’s Day, Tebow hosted an event called Night to Shine. CBS Sports explained that this particular charitable event was held for “special needs teens” in a “coordinated worldwide event.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation held the Night to Shine “simultaneously” on February 9 for 90,000 people in 537 churches, in “16 countries on six contentments.”

At the Night to Shine, each teen who attended was crowned king or queen.

The countries that held the Night to Shine include Albania, Burundi, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Kenya, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa, Uganda, Ukraine, and the United States.

Unable to do this on his own, Tebow had a reported 175,000 worldwide volunteers who shared their time to make the Night to Shine a special event for the teens.