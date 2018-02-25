Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Spotted At Lunch Together

The exes were spotted grabbing lunch together before Demi embarks on her world tour.

Demi Lovato has been spotted out having lunch with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The couple dated for six years before calling it quits in June 2016. Their lunch date seemed friendly, with nothing suggesting anything romantic was happening.

TMZ broke the news of the pair’s lunch, which took place at Sol Y Luna in the San Fernando Valley. According to the outlet, the pair laughed and enjoyed each other’s company as they had guacamole made for them tableside.

Demi and Wilmer had a long-running relationship which seemed to be one that would stand the test of time. Wilmer stuck by Demi and was an incredible support system as she went through extremely difficult times.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer admitted in an Instagram post in 2015 that Wilmer was the reason she became sober and felt she wouldn’t be alive without him. Demi had been struggling with sobriety when they first got together in 2010, but it seemed Wilmer helped her turn it all around.

Unfortunately for fans of the couple, they mutually split in 2016 and announced their decision to separate on their personal Instagram pages. According to Demi and Wilmer, they were better off as friends but said they would always be supportive of one another.

In Demi’s documentary Simply Complicated, which aired on YouTube in October of last year, the singer admitted she wasn’t sure if she made the right choice breaking up with Wilmer. She said she would always have love for him, but her comments made fans wonder if they would ever get back together.

Despite their lunch meeting appearing to be completely neutral, fans are hoping for something more on social media.

“Please god let them get back together,” one fan commented.

Others defended the pair and suggested people should not turn it into something it wasn’t.

“Please don’t try and make a big deal out of this i’m sure they are just going as friends but either way i’m happy for her and i hope she had a good time,” another added.

Demi Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama reunited this weekend!https://t.co/uKHldP5vEW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 25, 2018

Demi embarks on her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour tomorrow and will travel across the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, and South America. Her life will be consumed with performing until June 27, where the tour seems to stop in Bologna, Italy.

Demi has been adding shows regularly, so the tour could potentially dive into August. There will be little time for personal errands and lunch dates, so her meetup with Wilmer could have been to see each other one more time before things get hectic for the singer.