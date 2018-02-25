Kylie Jenner Shows Off $1.4 Million Push Present On Instagram

The reality star and lip kit mogul got an extravagant gift for giving birth to daughter, Stormi.

.Kylie Jenner is slowly making her way back to social media, and yesterday, the reality star and lip kit mogul showed off her $1.4 million push present on Instagram. On her Instagram stories, she showed off her LaFerrari, a limited edition Ferrari in which only 500 were made. Although Kylie didn’t say who the new set of wheels was from, it is widely speculated that her baby daddy, Travis Scott, purchased the gift for her. Pictures of the new car can be seen here.

The reality TV star and make-up queen hid for most of her pregnancy, which she says was to protect her new child from stress. However, now the mom-of-one has come out of hiding and is showing off her insane gifts. She is on the fast track to becoming the wealthiest Kardashian-Jenner and might surpass Kim Kardashian soon enough with her multi-million dollar make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Being a Kardashian-Jenner meant that the reality star, of course, capitalized on her daughter, Stormi Webster’s birth. While Kylie Jenner has yet to reveal close-up pictures of her little one, she has already trademarked her name and made an eyeshadow palette named after her very young daughter. There were even rumors that Kanye was thinking of adding Stormi’s name into various raps.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Kylie Jenner stepped out with the father of her baby, Travis Scott, just yesterday evening for the first time since Stormi’s birth. As she has been incredibly private over the last few months, many wondered if the pair were even still seeing each other. There were rumors of discord between the two, which neither have addressed, but it seems they are still going strong after the birth of their daughter.

It has also been rumored that Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, has been drunk dialing her at all hours of the night, as he can’t seem to get over his ex. It has even been reported that he has been dating a string of women that look like Kylie.

There are also conflicting reports as to how Kylie Jenner is handling motherhood.