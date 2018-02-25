‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Accuses Supreme Court Of ‘Overt Bigotry’ Against Polygamists

'Sister Wives' Kody and Christine Brown hit out at the Supreme Court for failing to decriminalize polygamy, accusing the court of "overt bigotry."

TLC reality TV show Sister Wives follows the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives. Brown sees himself as “married” to four women – Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn – and between them, they have a total of 18 children. Of course, polygamy is illegal in the United States, and Kody Brown had to move his family from Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2011 to avoid prosecution.

Thus far, the Brown family have managed to avoid prosecution over their polygamous lifestyle because Kody is only legally married to one of his “sister wives,” Robyn, who he married in 2014. Kody Brown was previously married to his first wife, Meri, whom he divorced in 2014 in order to marry Robyn. However, Kody lives as man and wife with all four women.

As reported by the International Business Times, the Brown family has been fighting to have the polygamous lifestyle legalized. Kody has petitioned the Supreme Court, asking it to hear their case, arguing that polygamy should be decriminalized. However, the Supreme Court has dealt a blow to the Brown family’s ambitions because it has refused to hear the case.

As reported by Pop Culture, Kody and his sister wives are far from happy with the Supreme Court decision. In a preview for the episode of Sister Wives, which airs this evening, Christine Brown accuses the Supreme Court of “bigotry” against polygamous families.

“This is bigotry. This is overt bigotry. This is just against polygamists.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Kody Brown: Polygamists Are Not All ‘Pedophiles And Perverts’

Christine Brown is not the only family member upset by the Supreme Courts decision. Kody Brown claims that the decision has a “silver lining,” as it clears the way for him and his family to come out fighting for the equality he feels their polygamous lifestyle deserves. Brown intimates that he believes that polygamous families are marginalized because of a “sexual abuse” problem in some polygamous families.

“It’s a live and let live country, or it’s supposed to be. Why are polygamists still marginalized? Because one segment of polygamy has a sexual abuse problem? Well, prosecute the sexual abuse then! Leave me out of it!”

As reported by The Wrap, Brown believes that his family is being denied the opportunity to live their lives free from persecution, and he says he is “aching for his liberty.” Brown denies that polygamists are “pedophiles and perverts” and claims that problems have arisen because polygamists are forced to live their lifestyle “under the dark blanket of secrecy.”

The latest episode of Sister Wives airs this evening at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.