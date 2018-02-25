‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: Carl Grimes Could Survive, Hints ‘TWD’ Star Christian Serratos

Chandler Riggs' co-star Christian Serratos says Carl surviving the zombie bite is possible.

The Walking Dead returns with brand new episodes for the second half of Season 8. Without a doubt, fans will be looking forward to seeing Carl’s (Chandler Riggs) untimely demise. It can be recalled in the winter finale that Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) son was bitten by a walker. Viewers were left with a cliffhanger episode with Carl fighting for his life.

It’s already a given that a victim of a zombie bite will turn into a zombie, and Riggs has already confirmed that he’ll be leaving the series. However, fan theories suggest that the teen can still survive the bite. It also happens that Riggs co-star Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita in The Walking Dead Season 8, believes that Carl can get through and live despite having bitten by a walker.

In an interview with Express, Serratos made a reference to former cast member Scott Wilson, who played Hershel in the earlier seasons of The Walking Dead. Hershel managed to survive a zombie bite before getting killed by the Governor. The 27-year-old actress was asked about the possibility of Carl not dying once Season 8 returns and said that there is a chance Rick’s boy won’t have to ever leave the show.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Serratos explained that Herschel was saved, which could also mean that Carl might be fortunate enough to be saved as well.

“I mean, wasn’t it Herschel that was saved? He survived so, you know, anything is possible.”

The Walking Dead comics creator Robert Kirkman also reveals to ComicBook that Carl may have a chance at making it.

“He’s not dead yet He might not die. You never know.”

While Riggs himself has already confirmed his death in Season 8 via an interview with Entertainment Weekly, some fans just aren’t ready to say goodbye to the actor and his character so they’ve come up with theories about how Carl Grimes will survive. One interesting fan theory involves the Whisperers, the people who disguised themselves as zombies by covering their bodies with rotting flesh.

As mentioned in a separate report from Express, Carl may not meet his demise in The Walking Dead Season 8 because he could have been bitten by a Whisperer and not an actual zombie. Showrunner Scott Gimple happened to tease to TV Line’s Michael Ausiello about the appearance of the Whisperers in the series, although he left out details on when they’ll be brought out into the show.

With theories from fans and hints from Serratos and Kirkman, it’s expected for fans to doubt Carl’s ultimate demise. Fans will just have to wait for Season 8 to find out the truth.

The Walking Dead Season 8 returns on Feb. 25, 9 p.m. ET on AMC.