Beth Chapman Shares Photo Alongside Nancy Grace, As The Bounty Hunter Is Reelected President Of The PBUS

Beth Chapman is once again the President of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

Beth Chapman has shared a new photo with popular TV host Nancy Grace to her fans’ excitement. The photo was snapped last weekend at the Professional Bail Agents of the United States convention at the Luxor in Las Vegas.

Despite the convention being over a week ago, Beth only shared the photo Saturday afternoon on her Instagram feed. Nancy was the proud keynote speaker for the event and delivered a powerful speech during the gala reception and dinner on Tuesday, February 13, with the attendees, according to the PBUS’s official website.

Beth was re-elected the president of the PBUS, so her photo with Nancy captured two of the most powerful women at the event. She hashtagged her photo with tags “girlpower,” “ladyjustice,” and “champions.”

Fans of Beth were delighted to see the new photo on her Instagram feed and began to fill the comment section with compliments for the two ladies.

“Two powerful beautiful women,” one fan commented.

“That’s a great photo. 2 powerful minds,” another added.

In a short amount of time, Beth’s photo featuring Nancy was liked over 5,000 times. Fans of the women appeared to be very moved that the pair came together, while one claimed the photo made her “happy to be a woman.”

Beth wore her hair in an updo while sporting a black jacket and a pearl statement necklace. The bail agent could also be seen posing with a family friend and Dog the Bounty Hunter regular Bobby Brown. Bobby was also lucky enough to get a photo with the renowned legal commentator.

Bobby noted in a tweet that Beth was looking fantastic at the event and commended her beauty and strength. In a Facebook post, Bobby shared a slew of photos from the event and went on to compliment his friend. He admitted Beth was in “the best of health” and looked amazing. He then went on to repeat a common sentiment among Dog the Bounty Hunter fans, which is to bring the show back to television.

Beth was first elected the president of the PBUS in 2016 at the Flamingo Hotel during the organization’s convention two years ago. She has been subsequently re-elected this year to the very important position. According to friend Rainy Robinson, Beth won her reelection by a landslide.

The 50-year-old has been instrumental in the fight to stop bail reform, the powerful new legislation which promotes a “catch-and-release” policy when it comes to dangerous criminals. Beth is trying to eradicate the laws which would prevent very dangerous individuals from being held in jail before trial.