Kylie Jenner Steps Out, Shows Off Her Post Baby Body In Tight Leggings

The new mom was on her way to a doctor's appointment in Beverley Hills when she was caught on camera.

Kylie Jenner has recently stepped out to go to the doctor, showing off her post-baby body in leggings and a heavy jacket, according to Radar Online. The new mom looks like she’s lost quite a bit of weight since she’s given birth, and was snapped while trying to get to her car. She looked as though she wasn’t wearing any make-up and shielded her face from the paparazzi trying to get a glimpse of her.

Also seen at the appointment was Kylie Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, who was also hoping to help shield the new mom from the paparazzi lens.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi at the beginning of the month after keeping her pregnancy secret for nine months. Although rumors had circulated that she was pregnant for the entirety of the pregnancy, she finally revealed what everyone had been waiting for just after Stormi’s birth. Kylie stated that she had kept her pregnancy secret not to profit off of it, but because she wanted to stay as stress-free as possible. Kylie is the most low-key of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and has been heard many times on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her own series, Life of Kylie, that she doesn’t feel cut out for fame.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

The reality star stayed off social media entirely during her pregnancy but is slowly returning. Thus far, she has posted a few select photos on Instagram of herself and Stormi and has released her eyeshadow palette under Kylie Cosmetics. It is called “Eye of the Storm,” and is supposedly inspired by her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be in love with her baby, but it is also rumored that she’s been spending a lot of time trying to get back into shape. She is determined to lose her baby weight as quickly as possible, though it was stated that she had gained more weight than she likely did according to the tabloids.

Her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also expecting a baby in the next couple of months. She will be the third Kardashian-Jenner sister to welcome a new little one in 2018.