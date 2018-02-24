Brandi Glanville Responds To ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Rival James Maslow’s Comment That She Has A Crush On Him

The reality star fires back at her 'CBB' rival's comments about her behavior.

Brandi Glanville is speaking out on her Celebrity Big Brother eviction, and she has something to say about fellow evictee James Maslow’s exit interview on the most recent episode of the CBS reality show as well. Brandi and James were both eliminated during Friday’s live double eviction episode of Celebrity Big Brother, knocking them both out of the running for the show’s $250,000 grand prize. But while Glanville made it clear that she is not a fan of the Big Time Rush star, Maslow had a different take on the duo’s contentious relationship.

Brandi Glanville and James Maslow’s final hours in the Celebrity Big Brother house included a blowout argument, but during his exit interview with host Julie Chen, James joked that he thinks Brandi actually likes him.

“I think she just had a crush,” Maslow told Chen.

“I want to chalk it up to third grade crushes. I don’t think she’s matured past that. I’m going to take it as a compliment.”

But the social media savvy Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to make it clear that James Maslow is not her type of guy.

“Let’s be clear,” Brandi wrote. “I would never have a crush on a guy that wears smaller jeans than I do.”

Brandi Glanville is known for not holding back, so her response to James’ comment is spot on. Glanville also talked about Maslow in a post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly. Brandi said James Maslow and Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath both got on her nerves in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

“I mean, I think it’s pretty clear that I didn’t love Mark and James,” Brandi told EW. “Mark was super grumpy and James was egotistical and arrogant. I don’t know what it is, but I have a breaking point.”

In a separate interview, James Maslow talked to Entertainment Weekly about the bad blood between Brandi and him. Maslow explained that he literally held the door open for Brandi on her way out of the Celebrity Big Brother house “to make it easy as possible for her to leave.” James also described Brandi’s behavior as “childish,” and he questioned why she zeroed in on his pretty boy looks on their first day in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

“If she developed an actual disdain for me based on nothing more than how I looked, then I feel bad for her,” James said of Brandi. “I just kept my tail between my legs and acted as docile and calm as I could, which is so against my nature. Then it came to the point I was not going to engage with her on the level that she wanted to, which was stupid insults and jabs, everything she daily did to me.”

James Maslow told TV Guide that his experience with Brandi Glanville in the Celebrity Big Brother house was “one of the most adolescent and obnoxious experiences” he has ever had to deal with.

“I guess that’s what she’s made a living doing, being obnoxious and attempting to pick fights with people,” James said of Brandi. “I had no idea who she was before and I still don’t know what she does until this day because I was in a house with everyone else who has studied, worked and honed in on a craft and because successful because of it. If her craft is just to be crass and rude with very little tact, then she’s pretty good at it.”

While James Maslow thinks Brandi Glanville is crass, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum describes him as cocky.

“I don’t know if everyone saw, but I just found him to be a little arrogant and cocky rather than confident. It was just annoying!” Brandi told Celebrity Big Brother host Julie Chen.

It looks like there is no love lost between these former Celebrity Big Brother housemates. You can see Brandi Glanville and James Maslow’s final fight below.

The Celebrity Big Brother finale airs Sunday, February 25, on CBS. Brandi Glanville is set to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, premiering March 9 on WeTV.