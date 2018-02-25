Epcot Center’s 2018 Flower And Garden Festival – A Foodie Extravaganza In A World Of Topiary Masterpieces

Enjoy the fantastic food and drink at this year’s festival at Epcot.

Disney’s International Flower and Garden Festival is just around the corner. Starting on February 28, flower and garden lovers from around the world will begin to assemble at Epcot Center. Every year, the event brings in loads of tickled topiary tourists, but this year is even more unique. This is the 25th edition of the event, and Disney has big plans. So extensive are the preparations that they expect to break crowd records all spring long. What will make this year’s festival even more incredible than before? Of course, the gardens and topiaries will be stunning, but the food and drink could be the showstoppers. You may want to change your spring break plans now and make for Epcot. Your taste buds will undoubtedly enjoy this ride, and the rest of you may be just as pleased.

Everyone who visits Epcot loves the World Showcase. You visit countries from four of the world’s seven continents all in one day. And, until May 29, the trip will be even more fascinating. According to Disney Parks, “the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing.” Walk down the Pineapple Promenade in Showcase Plaza to taste the tropical fruit prepared in diversely delectable ways. There is a pineapple beer, pineapple wine, and even pineapple ice cream. And a spicy hot dog with a pineapple chutney to smooth out the heat. And that’s just the start. According to the Tampa Bay Times, this spring event is “a nice alternative for foodies turned off by the fall’s crushing crowds,” for Epcot’s Food and Wine Festival later in the year. Listen to one of the Disney chefs explain about the food angle to the festival, which will continue for this year.

Travel to Germany where the usual fare has upped its game. Three unique brews have replaced the typical Oktoberfest beers for the festival. A Munich lager, a native wheat beer, and a specialty black lager round out the choices. But, if you can’t make up your mind, have a flight of beers. Don’t refill too many times, though. You have many more delicious choices before the day is over.

The American Adventure will feature barbeque and brew (and other things). From a “pulled pig slider with coleslaw” to “beef brisket burnt ends,” the great American food will be proudly represented.

Spring is here early at #WaltDisneyWorld, and fun will be in full bloom when the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival returns Feb. 28 – May 28! pic.twitter.com/iOS0sNJ9cj — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 8, 2018

Disney characters can be seen all through the park. What was once a hedge and flowers may now be Belle from Beauty and the Beast or Lightning McQueen from Cars. There’s no telling who you might see at Epcot’s International Flower and Garden Festival this year. And, with all of the delightful delicacies to drink and eat, the party’s on at Epcot most days this spring.