Alcatel Ups The Ante At 2018 Mobile World Congress, Unveils Affordable Smartphone With Flagship Features

Smartphones can be affordable.

Alcatel started off the 2018 Mobile World Congress with a big bang this year. The Android-focused phone company unveiled a series of new smartphones in Barcelona, some of which had flagship-grade features. The Alcatel 5, in particular, could be an excellent affordable alternative to Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy line.

Alcatel 5 Packed With Flagship-Grade Features

Chris Velazco—from Engadget— called the Alcatel 5 the most interesting smartphone in the mobile company’s lineup this year. Velazco compared the Alcatel 5’s design to Sharp’s AQUOS Crystal phones because of its barely-there bezels at the bottom and sides of the handset.

Alcatel didn’t pull any punches with the 5’s camera. The Alcatel 5 has a 13-megapixel dual-camera at the front with a built-in 5-megapixel sensor so users can take selfies at 120-degree wide-angles. At the back, the Alcatel 5 has a 12-megapixel single camera.

Alcatel added a photo feature for social media users, called Social Square, reported Tom’s Guide. The photo feature allows smartphone owners to make four photo collages and photo strips and quickly upload them to their social media platforms.

Alcatel’s premium smartphone runs Android Oreo on an octa-core MediaTek Processor. According to Android Headlines, the Alcatel 5 comes in the following variants: 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 5.7-inch, 1440 x 720 display, and a USB-C port.

According to the Verge, the Alcatel 5 should be available for purchase within the end of the month.

Alcatel makes new 5, 3 and 1 series phones official, topping out at €229 and focusing on value https://t.co/11zR0NKmUG — Android Central (@androidcentral) February 24, 2018

At the 2018 Mobile World Congress, Alcatel unveiled the first smartphone in the Alcatel 5 series. The mobile company also revealed the Alcatel 3 series which included the 3X and 3V mobile devices. The last handset Alcatel unveiled at the 2018 MWC in Barcelona was the new 1 series which featured the 1X.

According to the Verge, Alcatel’s latest smartphone line up is quite affordable. The publication reports that most of the tech company’s new handsets will cost about $360 for smartphones like the Alcatel 5 to $125 for a unit in the Alcatel 1 series, like the 1X.

All the new handsets Alcatel unveiled appear to be following the phablet trend and have bigger screens. Also, almost all of them have some form of biometric access, like Apple’s FaceID or Samsung’s fingerprint scanner.