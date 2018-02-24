Samsung Reportedly Increases Price For The Galaxy S9, According To Evan Blass

Samsung Leaks Expensive Secret About The Galaxy S9

With Samsung Galaxy S9’s release date fast approaching, several leaked information about the awaited gadget is popping up. Leaks of the detailed specifications are already out. However, one important question remains unanswered: how much is the new smartphone?

Evan Blass, a famous phone leaker, revealed on Twitter the price increase made by Samsung. According to Blass, the Galaxy S9 will cost €847 or $1,044 while the Galaxy S9 Plus will be around €997 or $1,220.

According to Forbes, the Galaxy S9 Plus will feature a superior dual camera. It is also reportedly recommendable to purchase the larger Galaxy S9 as compared to the smaller version in consideration of the new camera features.

A Samsung official said, “Although the domestic price of the Galaxy S9 will increase, it will be decided at a level where consumers do not feel burdened.”

The Galaxy S9 will feature a variable aperture with automatic switching between f/1.5 and f/2.4 to capture the best possible shot in different light conditions. The front camera is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus which is not normally possessed by smartphones’ front cameras. Shots are improved in low-light conditions and slow-motion footages are set to be captured.

Aside from the significant improvement of the camera feature, a faster processor and relocated fingerprint scanner are among the changes. The design is speculated to resemble that of the previous generation. This includes the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch dual-curved and edge-to-edge Super AMOLED “Infinity Display.”

Samsung states, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, the latest member of the Galaxy family has a lot to say. On February 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices that reimagines the camera and redefines the way you share your moments.”

The design of Galaxy S9 Plus is similar to that of the iPhone X’s. Its superior dual camera system features two lenses vertically aligned. Also, the depth effect feature is present in the new smartphone. Apple’s Animoji is reportedly copied by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 launch date is on Sunday, February 25, in Barcelona. It is rumored that the smartphones can be preordered starting March 1.