Jennifer Aniston Not Ready To Date Again, Will Focus On Career, Reports ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Jennifer Aniston is not keen on starting a new relationship following her split from Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston is single again; however, she is not likely to make an appearance on the dating circuit anytime soon. The 49-year-old actress, who split from her husband Justin Theroux at the end of last year, is apparently not looking for love and work is currently her priority, according to Entertainment Tonight (ET).

Earlier this month, in a joint statement, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation after 2.5 years of marriage. The announcement has set off frenzied speculation about Jennifer Aniston’s possible romantic reunion with her former husband Brad Pitt, who is single as well. The former couple may or may not rekindle their relationship in the future but for now, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly not keen on falling in love with anyone.

Speaking of Jennifer Aniston’s dating plans, a source tells ET, “she won’t fall in love anytime soon,” adding that she has the “best supportive group” as all her friends are around her. The actress is completely focused on her career. The source reveals that Jennifer Aniston was “super worried” that the announcement about her and Justin Theroux’s split might “derail everything.” The Friends actress is image conscious and is working “very hard” on her career, according to the source.

“She hates the rumor mills and has been on an uptick with projects. Jennifer still cares about her image. She’s working very hard on her career.”

Jennifer Aniston will focus on her career post her split from Justin Theroux. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

One of Jennifer Aniston’s upcoming projects is an untitled two-season series centered on a morning TV show for Apple TV. The show marks the return of the actress to television nearly 14 years after Friends ended its run. The show also stars Reese Witherspoon. Both actresses are executive producing the much-anticipated show.

Meanwhile, if one believes People’s report, Jennifer Aniston has not stopped believing in love nor has taken a vow to remain single for the rest of her life. The magazine reports, citing a source, that the actress believes in love, although she is not a “fan” of dating. The source calls her a “big believer” in falling in love.

“She isn’t a fan of dating, and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant. She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.”

On Wednesday, February 21, Jennifer Aniston reportedly made her first public appearance after the split announcement. She attended the premiere of her friend Jason Bateman’s new movie, Game Night. The actress reportedly avoided the red carpet and quietly slipped inside through a side door.