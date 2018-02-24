Woman High On Meth Gouges Her Eyes Out In Front Of Church, Claims ‘Voices’ Told Her To ‘Sacrifice’ Them

A woman who was high on meth will be blind for life after gouging her eyes out during a hallucination, 'People' reported.

A 20-year-old woman from Anderson, South Carolina, experienced a horrific hallucination that left her completely sightless — all because of her meth addiction.

The young woman, identified as Kaylee Muthart, caused quite a scare to local residents after she was seen gouging both of her eyes out in front of a church.

According to People, parishioners at the South Main Chapel and Mercy Center heard her terrifying screams outside. When the locals rushed to the scene, they were horrified to find a bloodied Kaylee holding her eyeball in her hand.

The churchgoers immediately tried to help the troubled woman and called the paramedics. But instead of cooperating, Kaylee reportedly fought them off. By the time the paramedics arrived, she had gouged out her other eye, leaving her sightless.

It was only after a team of deputies arrived on the scene that Kaylee was finally controlled. She was then airlifted to the trauma unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital, where the doctors cleaned what was left inside her eye sockets to prevent infection.

Unfortunately, it was too late to save her eyesight. Doctors recommend that Kaylee get prosthetic eyes to at least preserve her facial structure and prevent infection caused by bacteria entering the eye sockets.

The outlet noted that Kaylee insists on having aqua green prosthetics to match her natural eye color.

Meanwhile, her mother, Katy Tompkins, claimed her daughter had been using meth for about six months when she had the terrible hallucination. Speaking with the outlet, she revealed that it all started unintentionally last year when someone gave her daughter marijuana laced with meth.

However, doctors believe that Kaylee used meth laced with another chemical on the day of the incident, which caused her to hallucinate. Apparently, she thought that the world was “upside down” and heard voices urging her to “sacrifice her eyes” so that she will make it to heaven.

Katy revealed that, days before the horrific incident, her daughter said she’s ready to go to a drug rehab and start making a change in her life.

“The day before it happened, which was my birthday, I was getting ready to have her committed, just to get her off the streets and away from it. But I was too late.”

Kaylee, who is now learning to live without sight, reportedly wants to share her story with others and warns young people of the dangers of drug abuse.

Her family has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a service dog that will help her with her new life, according to the Metro.