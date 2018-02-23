Kelly Dodd Is Angry With Vicki Gunvalson For Setting Up Ex-Husband According To ‘Us Weekly’

Kelly Dodd announced her intent to file for divorce from Michael Dodd last year. The news came shortly before the Real Housewives of Orange County season ended. Now, the two are living their separate lives. According to Us Weekly, Kelly Dodd is upset with Vicki Gunvalson for helping to set up Michael with his current girlfriend. This revelation has thrown a wrench into their friendship, and the wrath of Kelly Dodd is reportedly on display.

It appears that Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend, Steve Lodge, is still good friends with Michael Dodd. He set him up with his current girlfriend. Gunvalson was asked not to tell Kelly Dodd, and she didn’t. It wasn’t her place; she had been waiting for Michael to tell his ex about the new relationship. This has caused some animosity between the two women, which could cause problems while filming the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Filming for the new season has begun, and with the ladies gaining new cast members, things could be tense. Rumors are that the friendship between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson is strained. Dodd feels betrayed by her friend because of the new relationship. It wasn’t Gunvalson’s place to talk about Michael Dodd’s personal life, and she has reportedly learned her lesson about speaking out about others. This isn’t going to make things easy for filming, especially because things between Vicki and the other ladies aren’t solid yet.

Divorce is going to be a big focus this season. Not only is Kelly Dodd dealing with it, but Shannon Beador is as well. The two have reportedly grown close since they have been dealing with similar situations. Both of their husbands have new women in their lives, but they have yet to move on to someone new. There are expectations that the new season of the Real Housewives of Orange County will be raw with emotion.

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd have been friends for a few years now. This betrayal could cause a lot more damage to their friendship than expected. It is unclear whether or not the two have discussed things and moved passed them, or if this is going to be hashed out in front of the cameras. Gunvalson and her boyfriend ruffled some feathers, but that is nothing new in the world of reality television and friendships.