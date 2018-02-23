Pink’s Husband Mocks Trump With Adorable Photo Of 6-Year-Old Daughter Selling Candy For Charity

Pink's husband Carey Hart posted an adorable photo of his daughter's charity efforts while also hitting out at Donald Trump.

Pink’s husband Carey Hart is poking a little fun at President Donald Trump while sharing an adorable photo of their daughter selling candy backstage at her mom’s recent tour rehearsals in order to raise money for Haiti. Carey posted the sweet snap of 6-year-old Willow doing some good with a friend named Gracie on his Instagram page.

Carey shared the photo with his followers on February 22, which showed the two youngsters sitting at a table full of candy backstage at one of Pink’s shows as she rehearsed. He then revealed their incredible charitable efforts in the caption.

“Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work. So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink [rehearsal] Hall,” the star wrote alongside the sweet photo, revealing that the twosome were donating all the money they raised by selling candy to help people in Haiti.

After giving the little girls to thumbs up emojis, Pink’s husband then turned his attention to Trump.

The former professional freestyle motocross competitor mocked Trump with a hashtag after revealing how Willow and her friend were doing good while backstage at her mom’s rehearsal session.

“Good work ladies, doing your part,” he wrote of his daughter and her friend, before adding the controversial hashtag #DontTellTrump.

Pink – real name Alicia Moore – appears to be in the final stretch of her rehearsals for her upcoming “Beautiful Trauma Tour” which is set to kick off in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1.

Fans then praised Hart and Pink’s daughter in the comments section, supporting the child for her charitable efforts as well as praising the couple for raising a little girl who’s so socially conscious and wants to help others.

“She’s got a good heart wish more adults would something like this to help people. You and @pink are doing a great job @hartluck,” one fan commented on the photo, while another said, “it seems like there parents did everything right. Great job!!!”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Others then picked up on Carey’s Trump slam via his hashtag, with some claiming that the president would love the sweet story about his daughter, while another even encouraged Willow to run for office herself one day.

“That is awesome but Trump would love this. These are the stories he likes. #trump #tellTrump,” Instagram user @tonikotzur hit back.

“Young lady, I’m so proud of you and the person you’re becoming will be AMAZING and TALENTED and so SMART you could well be the President of the United States some DAY,” @gd266669 then commented on the snap of Pink’s sweet daughter. “I WILL DEFINITELY VOTE FOR YOU!!”

Hart’s sweet upload comes shortly after his wife Pink – who’s also been very outspoken when it comes to her disdain for Trump – hit back at the haters following her stellar rendition of the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl 52 on February 4.

Despite revealing one day before she was set to take to the stage that she was suffering from the flu and may not be able to perform, Pink made it through her performance to receive positive reviews from a slew of viewers – except one.

After one fan clapped back at the star on social media by telling her that she “sucks” after seeing her perform, the pop superstar hit back on Twitter, “Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning.”