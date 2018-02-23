Jill Duggar Overwhelms Instagram With Derick Dillard Posts But ‘Counting On’ Fans Stand With TLC

Jill Duggar stoutly supports her husband, but most Duggar family fans think TLC did the right thing of pulling him out of 'Counting On.'

Just three days to go until the new season premiere of Counting On, Jill Duggar is firing up her Instagram account to make sure that her husband, Derick Dillard, is not forgotten. Late in 2017, TLC announced that it will be ending its collaboration with the Dillards after the 29-year-old Christian released a bunch of transphobic tweets attacking Jazz Jennings, a star of another TLC show, I Am Jazz.

In the latest promotional pictures and trailers released by TLC, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are nowhere to be seen. Instead, it looks like this season will focus on the younger Duggars, who recently got engaged, married and pregnant. The first look at Counting On showed plenty of PDA from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, the newlyweds on their honeymoon. Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell conflicted over their hand placement in their engagement announcement picture and more.

With Jessa Duggar, one of the two original stars of Counting On leading charge, the new season seemed to have been planned without Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard in mind. While the Duggar family has loyal fans, who stand up for them through thick and thin, this time, they even decided to side with TLC.

“Going to miss Jill and the kids but have to give TLC so much respect for taking such a strong stance against intolerance and bullying,” one fan wrote in the comment section on Duggar family Instagram feed. “This is the kind of message we need to be seeing in this country right now. Transphobia isn’t actually a phobia. It just means you’re a small-minded jerk. Peace out Derick!”

Check out Jill and Derick missing from Counting On picture.

“I’m glad TLC fired Derick for his tactless, rude comments about Jazz,” another fan chimed in. “Enough is enough.”

To make sure that the fans still are updated on their daily lives, Jill has decided to put her Instagram to good use by uploading many posts about her trouble-causing husband. She even admitted that she does not have a special reason to post about him, other than because she loves him.

She also posts about what a good father he is to her two baby boys, Israel and Samuel.

Meanwhile, his GoFundMe campaign, which aims to raise $10,000 to support his work with Cross Church College, has completely stalled at just over $6,000. The last donation he received was two months ago and was made offline.

Despite the lack of funds, he has put in the time and effort needed to become a part of the organization.

The new season of Counting On is set to premiere on February 26, 2018.