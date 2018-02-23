Kevin Federline Wants An Increase In His $20K A Month Child Support From Britney Spears, Reports ‘The Blast’

Britney's ex-husband is seeking an increase since Britney's wealth has skyrocketed in the last several years.

Kevin Federline is reportedly seeking an increase in child support from ex-wife Britney Spears after her successful Las Vegas residency.

According to The Blast, a source close to the situation revealed Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, sent a letter to Britney’s legal team requesting to make new financial arrangements. Kevin is currently receiving $20,000 a month from Britney in child support for their children Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline.

The $20,000 arrangement has not been changed since the couple settled their divorce in March 2007. Federline was also awarded $1 million in the settlement on top of the child support agreement.

In 2007, things weren’t going so great for Britney. It was the same year the singer had her notorious meltdown when she shaved her head and also when she attacked a paparazzi’s car with an umbrella. It definitely was the lowest point in her career.

Britney’s net worth has skyrocketed after the success of her Piece of Me Las Vegas Residency at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino. The show, which ran for four years, earned her $475,000 per performance according to The Blast. Her current net worth stands at $215 million, up $115 million from 2008.

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline wants her to pay more child support now that she’s making a ton of money. https://t.co/7fNj39me9w — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) February 23, 2018

Kevin is reportedly seeking a dramatic increase since Britney is making much more now than she was in 2007. The $20,000 figure was based on Britney’s income at the time of the divorce, so it’s a possibility a judge could adjust it to reflect her current, much higher, earnings.

Other factors that could affect the hefty sum are how much time Kevin spends with their sons versus Britney. The children are expected to live the same lifestyle with both parents, hence the large payday Kevin receives every month.

There were no specifics on a new figure Kevin was aiming for, but The Blast reports he wants a “big increase.” The new outlet also claims Kevin isn’t looking for problems and doesn’t want their potential negotiations to be nasty or become a public discussion.

Britney and Kevin married in 2004, after her 55-hour marriage to friend Jason Alexander in the same year. Her marriage to Kevin came two years after the dramatic split from Justin Timberlake in 2002.