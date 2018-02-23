WWE Rumors: ‘Fastlane 2018’ Championship Match To Add Another Superstar, According To ‘Cageside Seats’

One of the championship matches on the next 'SmackDown Live' PPV will get a third competitor, according to 'Cageside Seats.'

In recent WWE rumors from Cageside Seats, there could be yet another superstar added to one of the championship matches at Fastlane 2018. It’s already known that the WWE Championship will be defended by AJ Styles against four other competitors. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens will make that match a Fatal 5-Way. There’s also a WWE SmackDown Women’s title match with Charlotte defending against Ruby Riott of The Riott Squad, and a United States Championship match with Bobby Roode defending against Randy Orton. It’s now looking like that U.S. title match will become a triple threat, making yet another multi-superstar matchup for the Fastlane card next month.

As reported by Cageside Seats’ Randall Ortman in the “Rumor Roundup,” the United States Championship match will also feature “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion has been featured quite a bit during the in-ring segments with Bobby Roode and Randy Orton, so the addition makes sense. Mahal has been trying to stir up drama between Roode and Orton using the recent top 10 lists to claim that Bobby Roode believes he is better than Randy Orton. That has led to all three superstars going at it in the ring during different segments.

Initially, it had looked like SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan was going to make the match just Mahal vs. Roode for the title, but he was overruled by Commissioner Shane McMahon. Shane said the match it should be Orton vs. Roode and that was booked on Tuesday’s show for Fastlane. It led to Bryan walking out of the room looking like he was in agreement with Shane, but one has to think the match could change next week or thereafter.

As fans know, it was a crazy 2017 for Jinder Mahal as well as the fans who probably weren’t expecting the former “jobber” talent to emerge in the position he did. Mahal won the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton. He’s also defeated “The Viper” several times while holding onto the title, which gives him bragging rights ahead of this Fastlane matchup. He’s never held any other titles beyond the WWE title during his career, and one would think he’d draw serious heat holding the United States title.

One thing that is starting to show itself with regard to WWE’s booking is the fact they are needing to make multi-superstar matches in order to represent all talent on the roster during PPVs. It leaves one to wonder what sort of matches will be booked for WrestleMania 34. It almost seems there will be a lot of superstars left off the main card, or they’ll simply get thrown into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.