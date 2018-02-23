Maci Bookout’s Husband Wants To Join Javi Marroquin In Reality TV Challenge

Maci Bookout isn’t the kind of reality star who will take on every opportunity that comes her way in the reality television world. Her fellow co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell have all filmed other reality shows, including Marriage Bootcamp and Couples Therapy. However, Maci tends to keep to herself and respect her MTV contract. Plus, Bookout is a very private person and doesn’t like to share too many details with the world regarding her life. However, her husband may be different as he wants to pursue another MTV show with a fellow Teen Mom 2 star.

According to a new tweet, Taylor McKinney likes the idea of competing on MTV’s The Challenge alongside Javi Marroquin. Javi has frequently talked about being on the show, and it seems like he has finally found someone who would like to join him. Since The Challenge is also an MTV production, it is possible that Javi and Taylor could land a spot on the show. This is something that they have only discussed on Twitter, so it’s possible that they have never applied to the show. Javi’s passion for working out and staying fit was featured on his special, Being Javi.

Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, hasn’t received a special just yet. Despite appearing on every Teen Mom OG episode with Javi, Taylor hasn’t shared much about his private life. He’s there to listen to Maci’s issues with the business and with Ryan Edwards, but fans don’t know much about him and his workout routine. He never seems to work out while filming, but that doesn’t mean he can’t handle being on The Challenge. If MTV does agree to put these two on The Challenge, one can imagine that Maci Bookout will support her husband on social media and cheer him on. It sounds like Javi and Maci have a great friendship despite not being on the same show.

Maci Bookout is currently keeping busy by caring for her three children and running her business. She has stayed silent about the recent Teen Mom 2 drama that resulted in David Eason being fired from the show.