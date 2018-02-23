Justin Theroux Reportedly Acted Like A Single Guy In NYC While Away From Jennifer Aniston, Reports ‘People’

His life in New York City is too different from his life in Los Angeles.

Many people wished Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to last forever, but just like any other relationship, theirs ended too. The former couple officially announced their separation on February 15 promising that they will continue their friendship despite the fact that they have parted ways as a couple. Of course, fans were left heartbroken, but for the estranged couple, it looks like they’re both better off without each other. Recent reports suggest that the Leftovers actor seemed more like a single guy in New York City while he was away from the Friends alum.

A source close to Jennifer Aniston recently spoke with People and said that her husband’s life in New York City was far from his life in Los Angeles. Theroux was going out with his single pals and sometimes didn’t communicate with his wife for days. He acted more like a single guy than a married man, according to the insider.

Theroux wanted their lives to be more “spontaneous and simple,” but for Jennifer Aniston, it’s not possible as she hated dealing with the paparazzi in NYC. The actor also did not fit in into the actress’ Bel-Air home in Los Angeles. Apparently, these are just one of the reasons why they are leading separate lives.

“In N.Y.C., he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days.”

In the statement that they released to The Associated Press, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said that the decision was mutual, which was “lovingly” made at the end of 2017. However, the former couple still spent New Year with Jason Bateman and his family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A recent report from People also said that they met each other one last time on Valentine’s Day. The following day, the split announcement was made.

Following the split announcement, fans were sent into a frenzy with the idea of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion. A source told Us Weekly that the World War Z actor has been a problem for Jen and Justin. According to the insider, the actress kept souvenirs from her ex-husband including some love notes that were written in Post-Its. It is said that Theroux wasn’t thrilled about it and finds it a big deal.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux spent seven years together.