Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Baby Is Due Today, Fans Eagerly Await News

The reality TV star may not announce her delivery as quickly as her siblings, but fans are awaiting the news, and guessing the name and weight.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is due today, according to a photo she posted on February 13. In the photo, a heavily pregnant Joy and her husband Austin smiled at an auto auction, while Joy gave the photo a hashtag of “9daystillduedate.” This means the ninth Duggar sibling is due to have her baby today, but she has not made an announcement that she is in labor.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s pregnancy, as it was originally guessed that Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, had had sex before marriage. This was due to her extremely large belly when she announced her pregnancy, and the fact that their wedding date was suspiciously moved up by five months. Controversy was fueled by Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth keeping quiet about her due date until now, and also not letting fans in on whether the baby was a girl or boy. Most Duggar siblings are very open about their child’s due date and reveal the sex of the baby around the 20 week mark.

Fans across the Internet, however, are really excited about Joy-Anna’s due date and have been posting most of the day today guessing its weight, gender and what the pair might name their first born.

Thus far, the Duggar family has nine grandchildren, with only two of them being girls. Joe Duggar and Kendra Duggar have already announced that they are expecting a boy as well. Fans are hoping Joy-Anna and Austin have a girl, but many think that because the boy gene has been so strong that they will have a boy as well.

Guesses as to a baby name have been varied, but many on the 19 Kids and Counting subreddit believe that Hunter might be a name the pair choose for their baby. Others have guessed Richard, Colton or David.

It was rumored at one point that the pair would be having a girl named Julie, but this has widely been dismissed as a hoax. Instead, some fans believe she might name her first born Michelle after her mother. Others believe that she is having a twins due to the fact that she has always been very large in her pregnancy.