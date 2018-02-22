Events Announced For 20th Anniversary Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Scrooge McDuck, Launchpad In Dino-Party

Disney has a lot of fun events scheduled for DAK's 20th and that includes the appearance of rare characters.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Walt Disney World is going to make sure that they will be celebrating in style. A number of events were announced today, and it will include an expanded “Party for the Planet” celebration, but it isn’t going to last overly long. All of the fun begins on April 22 and will run through May 5, 2018, so if you’re going to be in WDW at that time, make sure to head over for all the excitement.

The two-week celebration will bring new methods of conversation to guests as numerous animal-care experts give talks and presentations. They will have extra interactions with the thousands of animals at the park and show guests just how they can help even more to make sure they’re kept safe.

For those who aren’t aware, the celebration begins on April 22, 2018, as that isn’t only the 20th anniversary but also Earth Day. Guests can expect commemorative merchandise, prints by Imagineer Joe Rohde, and so much more.

Rohde will even be there on Earth Day to sign prints at the Discovery Trading Company from 1-4 p.m.

There will be food booths all around the park with brand new items, new backstage tours at Rafiki’s Planet Watch, and even new meal offerings at Tiffins. According to WDW Magic, the themed dinners at Tiffins will be called “Tiffins Talks” and include time spent with animal experts.

Our new show “UP! A Great Bird Adventure,” will be debuting at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on April 22, 2018! https://t.co/JAijScxLKP #DisneySMMC pic.twitter.com/pvzajKQSZK — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 22, 2018

Beginning on April 22, 2018, will also be “UP! A Great Bird Adventure,” which will feature Dug and Russell from Pixar’s Up. The fun duo will discover new species of birds from around the world as reported by the Disney Parks Blog, and there will be exciting Up encounters with the feathered friends.

That attraction is scheduled to continue past the two weeks of the 20th-anniversary celebration.

One of the coolest things may end up being over in DinoLand U.S.A., where Donald Duck and his friends will host a “dino-tastic” celebration and dance party. It is going to begin Memorial Day weekend, where he will be joined by a DJ and rarely seen characters such as Launchpad McQuack, Scrooge McDuck, and many others.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is about to turn 20-years-old, and the anniversary will not go by unnoticed by Walt Disney World. Extra conservation efforts and talks on keeping our animal friends safe will educate guests. Russell and Dug will entertain them with the birds of the world. Over in DinoLand, Donald Duck and his pals will dance the day and night away. It’s going to be a great time for Earth Day and two weeks after, so don’t miss out on all of the fun.