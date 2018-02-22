Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2018: Actor’s Wife Is Not A Fan Of Christian Grey, Actress Spotted With Boyfriend

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actor thinks Amelia Warner does not like his character.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have successfully played their roles as steamy couple Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades series. As a matter of fact, the lead stars of Fifty Shades Freed have been constantly linked to each other due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry. However, new reports suggest that Jamie’s wife, Amelia Warner, is not a fan of his character in the erotic romance-drama franchise.

In January of 2017, Jamie Dornan revealed to the Telegraph that Amelia Warner has chosen not to watch the Fifty Shades movies. The 35-year-old Irish actor did not give any reason behind his wife’s decision. However, Jamie stated that he always had the full support of his better half.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that Dakota Johnson could possibly one of the reasons why Amelia Warner has not viewed any installment of the Fifty Shades series. It can be recalled that Dakota and Amelia’s husband were rumored to be having an affair. Rumors also suggested that Jamie Dornan’s wife might not want to see her husband getting steamy with another woman in bed.

However, Jamie Dornan has finally put an end to these rumors. Time Magazine shared that the Fifty Shades Freed actor revealed the reason why his wife has chosen to remain dark about his character. Dornan stated that he does not want to buy Amelia a ticket to watch the erotic films.

“I guess I like to think she’s more in love with me than that guy.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star also told the publication that he panics whenever fans compare him to his character, Christian Grey. Jamie Dornan said he is very different from his role as a successful bachelor with a hidden fondness on BDSM.

“I’m not like him,” Dakota Johnson’s on-screen partner said.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson was recently spotted in Vancouver, Canada, with Chris Martin. Jamie Dornan’s leading lady and her rumored beau were seen enjoying each other’s company at Heirloom Juice in South Granville. The Fifty Shades Freed actress has been in the area for weeks now, as she is currently filming for the upcoming film Bad Times at the El Royale.

An unnamed eyewitness also told the Daily Mail that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seen having brunch on Sunday, February 18. The source claimed that the on-screen ladylove of Jamie Dornan and the Coldplay frontman enjoyed their time together. It was even reported that the Fifty Shades Freed actress and the “Everglow” singer were “holding hands and kissing” insider the juice shop.

Neither of the two personalities has confirmed or denied these reports up to this writing. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!