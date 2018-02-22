Meghan Markle Reportedly Angry: Princess Eugenie Invites Prince Harry’s Exes To Wedding, Reports ‘Yahoo’

Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle reportedly are in a royal feud involving Prince Harry's former girlfriends.

Meghan Markle should be enjoying planning her wedding to Prince Harry, but an alleged problem orchestrated by Princess Eugenie is making Meghan “furious” rather than happy, according to a source quoted by Yahoo. Markle and Eugenie both are planning to tie the knot this year, and the two are already feuding, revealed the insider.

Prince Harry is known for having a long list of ex-girlfriends. Through the years, Princess Eugenie became close to all of Harry’s former gal pals. Princess Eugenie even played matchmaker for Prince Harry before he met Meghan Markle. She was the individual who took on the role of introducing Prince Harry to his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas in 2012.

Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Guest List Riles Meghan Markle

Harry and Cressida dated for several years. Prior to their split, Bonas was spotted at the launch of We Day at Wembley Arena during Prince Harry’s official visit. And although Harry and his now-ex girlfriend ended their romance in 2014, Cressida has remained friends with Princess Eugenie. The strong friendship between Prince Harry’s former girlfriend and Eugenie reportedly could lead to an uncomfortable encounter for Meghan Markle and Cressida on Eugenie’s wedding day.

Eugenie and Prince Harry’s former girlfriend have been seen enjoying evenings out, even going together to the chic Louis Vuitton show in London in November. That friendship reportedly means that Cressida is assured of a place on Princess Eugenie’s wedding guest list, allegedly upsetting Meghan Markle, according to Yahoo.

In addition to Cressida, Prince Harry is known for his romance with Chelsea Davy, often referred to as his first love. Just like Bonas, Eugenie remained friends with Davy after she and Harry split. As a result, Chelsea also is expected to attend Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie In Alleged Feud

Born in Zimbabwe, Davy and Harry met in 2004, when friends introduced them at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire. Chelsea and Prince Harry were together in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship for more than six years. They broke up in 2010, and she confessed in an interview that she felt the spotlight that follows Prince Harry is “scary and uncomfortable.”

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends reportedly are on Princess Eugenie’s wedding guest list, annoying Meghan Markle. Tim Ireland / AP Images

In addition to Eugenie reportedly inviting Harry’s most famous ex-girlfriends to her wedding and upsetting Meghan Markle, Harry’s ex Ellie Goulding is rumored to be on the wedding guest list. Ellie and Harry reportedly had a fling in 2015, and the singer has been friends with Eugenie since performing at Kate Middleton’s and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2011.

As a result, Meghan Markle reportedly will be encountering all of Harry’s former girlfriends when Meghan and Harry attend Eugenie’s wedding. Markle reportedly is irate over the situation.

Ellie is a particular challenge because at one point in her dating career, she had to deny in public the rumors that she was pregnant and Harry was the father. Kensington Palace banished the rumors as well by confirming that Prince Harry was involved in a romance with Meghan Markle.

In the interim, Princess Eugenie has been seen many times with Ellie, including visiting New York and going to a basketball game. Eugenie’s friendship with all of these women has led to a “royal feud” with Meghan Markle over her wedding guest list, according to Yahoo.

However, Princess Eugenie reportedly has her own reasons to be upset. She allegedly was made to delay her wedding plans because she wanted to tie the knot at a time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be on a royal tour. Therefore, rather than the desired date of September, Eugenie reportedly had to postpone until October.