Watch Tekashi 6ix9ine Fight At LAX Airport And The ‘Gummo’ Rapper’s Response To The Incident

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was involved in a fight at the LAX airport. The “Gummo” rapper got into an altercation with about seven members of his entourage with a man who is wearing a black hoodie. An argument had already begun with members of Tekashi’s team in the beginning of the video, which you can watch below.

As the rapper’s entourage walked away from the unidentified man, he takes off his hoodie and challenges 6ix9ine and his team to a brawl. A punch is thrown by a member of Tekashi’s entourage in the TMZ video, and the fight ensues.

The rapper gets involved, and the brawl spills onto the street at the LAX airport and ends after about one minute. Police are seen approaching the “Keke” rapper, but he is not arrested and walks along with them.

The rapper responded to the brawl at the airport after being released by police. He asked the TMZ cameraman if they got the footage and said that the unidentified man suffered a broken face, which the cameraman confirms.

Tekashi 6ix9ine said he does not know who the man was and assumes that the attack was provoked by his status and an attempt to gain infamy.

The “Gummo” rapper says that he was not fazed by the threats from L.A gang members or the video circulating on social media that shows members of the Crip gang looking for him at an unidentified location.

The 21-year-old rapper posted a video on Instagram stating that the brawl was not staged for his album release. His debut commercial mixtape, Day69, is set for release on February 23, 2018. The rapper showed that his face was untouched in the brawl and says that he does not need the promotion of a stunt.

Tekashi’s debut mixtape is supported by three Gold-certified singles “Gummo,” “Kooda,” and “Keke.” He is involved in a feud with his former collaborator rapper Trippie Redd, who accused him of being a pedophile.

The accusation is about charges that were brought against the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, after a February 2015 incident where he allegedly had sexual contact with a 13-year-old minor. According to Spin, Hernandez pleaded guilty to three felony counts of use of a child in a sexual performance.