‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s First Wife And Brooks Sisters Back For 45th Anniversary!

Will Mal Young honor legacy characters or wreck them like the return of Tamara Clatterbuck and Thad Luckinbill?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the CBS soap’s 45th anniversary hits the week of March 26 and to celebrate, the show is bringing back three legacy characters. Lorie Brooks, Leslie Brooks, and Julia Newman will all return to stir up the drama in Genoa City. Entertainment Weeklyreported that the trio is already back on set as of February 21 and shooting scenes that will air in late March. These characters haven’t been in GC for years, so this is exciting, but will their characters wind up wrecked?

What Does Mal Young Have Planned?

If you know your Y&R history, you’ll recall that Julia Martin (Meg Bennett) was Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) first wife and he loved her to the point of distraction. Another of the returning roles, Lorie Brooks (Lyn Bauer), was also one of Victor’s love interests in the early 80s. Her sister, Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde), is also back for the anniversary episode. According to EW, Bennett and Bauer were last seen 16 years ago while Lynde was last on Y&R in the 70s.

Given other character reprisals that left fans dissatisfied, questions about the fate of these three legacy characters are inevitable. Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps remind viewers that Tamara Clatterbuck was brought back by showrunner Mal Young only to see her character destroyed by making her the house mother of a human trafficking sex ring. Similarly, JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is back in town and is acting wildly out of character.

I love Chelsea. And GT & MCE are amazing when given something, anything to do but this exit s/l is such garbage. I hate it. #YR pic.twitter.com/9bsjIy05a0 — Christine (@LafayetteMom04) February 16, 2018

Melissa Claire Egan Exit Irritates Fans

Y&R spoilers reveal that Melissa Claire Egan’s exit is coming soon, but many fans on soap social media have shared their displeasure at her final storyline. Over the past years, Chelsea worked hard to transform herself from con woman to accomplished success story, and that’s all been ripped away with little explanation or reasoning. Young and the Restless ratings have been erratic recently, and with Mal Young both writing and running the show, it’s all on him.

It’s also strange that the CBS soap is light on Emmy pre-nominations aside from the Lead Actress and Supporting Actress categories. It was two years ago in July 2016 that Mal Young replaced Jill Farren Phelps as Executive Producer after a tenure as supervising producer to get his feet wet on the US soap after a lengthy career in the UK. While many fans were initially excited about Young taking over after Phelps was ousted, since then, enthusiasm has dimmed among some fans.

Do you think Mal Young will still be the EP after he hits the two-year mark in July? Are you excited about the return of the three legacy characters for the 45th anniversary of Y&R or concerned about their fate? Catch up now on YR scoop on the attack on Sharon and other action for the week of February 19-23. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.