Melania Trump’s Mother And Father Are Legal U.S. Residents With Green Cards, But White House Mum, Reports WaPo

Close to getting their U.S. citizenships, First Lady Melania Trump's mom and dad - Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs - have become legal U.S. residents with green cards, but the White House won't explain how.

Questions about the mother of First Lady Melania Trump, Amalija Knavs, as well as Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs, reached a fever pitch eight days ago, when the Washington Post examined the immigration status of the famous parents, as reported by the Inquisitr. Those questions continued to bubble up when unconfirmed rumors emerged on social media that claimed Melania and Barron Trump had been staying with her parents in Potomac, Maryland, close to Barron’s school. Twitter users wondered how and if the parents of Melania could become legal residents of the U.S.

According to new reports about Mrs. Trump’s parents, the couple have officially obtained green cards that allow them to live permanently in the U.S. As reported by the Washington Post, Melania’s parents are the subject of much controversy, especially as the White House refuses to confirm if Amalija and Viktor Knavs used “chain migration” based off of Melania’s immigration status in order to become U.S. residents. “Chain migration” is a process often criticized by President Donald Trump.

Melania’s parents have often been photographed traveling with their daughter and son-in-law and other family members, as seen above when the Knavs arrived on April 16, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, after returning from Mar-a-Largo. As seen in the below photo, Viktor joined President Trump’s motorcade at the White House on June 24, 2017, for a trip to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Melania Trump’s dad, Viktor Knavs, joined President Trump’s motorcade at the White House on June 24, 2017, en route to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Ron Sachs-Pool / Getty Images

The article titled “The huge questions about Melania Trump’s immigration history nobody will answer” by Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake is going viral, as Blake describes President Trump as a president who is very vocal about his “America first” message. With Melania being an immigrant whose immigration status has been a longstanding topic during Trump’s political campaign, the Washington Post’s new revelation that the immigration status of Melania’s Slovenian parents means they are legal U.S. residents has caused more questions to arise.

Blake theorizes that if Melania’s parents used the same “chain migration” rules that President Trump criticizes, it would be the height of hypocrisy. According to theWashington Post, Melania’s parents are close to obtaining their U.S. citizenships.