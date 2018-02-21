Beth Chapman Shares Incredible Honor Given To Husband

Beth Chapman has shared some news about her husband, Duane “The Dog” Chapman. The Professional Bail Agents of the United States (PBUS) has decided to induct Dog into their Hall of Fame. On February 20, Beth shared a photo of the plaque that was presented to her husband in honor of his service to the industry.

Beth’s Instagram post received more than 10,000 likes, with hundreds of fans leaving congratulatory words for Dog on his incredible achievement. Beth, of course, is also very proud of her husband. She called the induction an “amazing honor.” She has been his biggest supporter over the years, and it is clear that she is just so proud of her guy!

Dog has been a bounty hunter for several years. He rose to fame when he and Beth landed their very own reality show, which ran for eight seasons. The show focused on his life with Beth and his work in capturing bail fugitives. Since the show was cancelled in 2012, fans have been hoping for a return of Dog and Beth. Although the two found their way back onto television in Dog And Beth: On The Hunt, but that show ended a couple of years later.

Many people have witnessed just how good of a bounty hunter and bail bondsman Dog is. Now that he is being recognized for his work in the field, fans are simply thrilled. You can check out Beth’s photo of the plaque below.

Dog and Beth have had a whirlwind of a year. After being diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer, Beth had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor. She then spent some time recovering and is happy to now say that she is cancer free. That doesn’t mean that her diagnosis or treatment was easy, however. Not only did it take a toll on her body, but it was a very emotional time for both Dog and Beth.

The couple undoubtedly grew closer over the past several months, especially after Beth’s doctor gave her a 50/50 chance at survival. It’s beyond evident that these two support each other and their love for one another is apparent in posts like Beth’s.