Michelle Duggar’s Sister Is Lesbian, Doesn’t Have Contact With The Family, Reports ‘In Touch Weekly’

The family doesn't appear to have disowned her for her 'sinful nature,' but they don't seem to have a close relationship either.

The extended Duggar family was sometimes seen on 19 Kids and Counting and the current show, Counting On, but the one person you most likely won’t see on the show is Evelyn Ruark, Michelle Duggar’s lesbian sister. In Touch Weekly recently ran a report that discussed the family’s relationship with Evelyn and how the sisters get on, especially since Michelle Duggar has adopted her husband’s very religious ways.

According to the magazine, it is believed Michelle and Evelyn haven’t spoken in over four years, with the last known time that the pair were together was a family reunion in Ohio. Evelyn is significantly older than Michelle, with an almost 17 year gap, so it is also possible the two simply aren’t close because Evelyn was almost an adult when Michelle was born. This might be similar to the relationship many of the older Duggar children will have with their youngest siblings.

Evelyn actually did appear on a 2008 episode of the now-canceled 19 Kids and Counting a long time ago, explaining the age gap between herself and Michelle Duggar. At no point did she mention that she’s lesbian or that, according to Radar Online, she reportedly lives with her partner, Sharon Callahan, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Josh Duggar, however, once mentioned Evelyn during a 19 Kids and Counting“talking head” (a reality show device in which participants narrate the action or give incite through personal interviews) in which he said that his aunt was a “lovely woman,” but had “chosen to live a homosexual lifestyle.” He stated at the time that the family loved her despite this and did not allude to any tension between his immediate family and Evelyn.

However, rather recently, Derick Dillard, husband of Jill Duggar Dillard, has been called out several times for his damnation of the LGBTQ community. Recently, he invited all LGBTQ people to his church so they could attend a talk about why homosexuality is sinful.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband may be stylish, but he has preached sermons at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, about how although it is “cool” to be okay with the LGBTQ community, it is not right in God’s eyes.

It’s hard to imagine that Evelyn Ruark is okay with this behavior, which may have led to tension in the family.