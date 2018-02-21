‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Suing MTV For Wrongful Termination And Harassment, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Farrah Abraham is looking to get $5 million from the lawsuit.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has revealed that she is no longer participating in the show because she has been fired due to her involvement with the adult entertainment industry. Farrah was fired during a recent episode of the show, and it was revealed that her treatment of the crew members was also a major factor in the decision to let her go from the series.

According to a February 21 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham has officially filed a lawsuit against New Remote Productions, Viacom, and the show’s executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman. The suit alleges that Abraham was wrongfully terminated from Teen Mom OG because she did not conform to gender stereotypes, adding that she also suffered harassment during her time on the series.

Farrah Abraham claims that Morgan J. Freeman confronted her in late October and “harassed, humiliated, discriminated, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” her for her decision to participate in the adult entertainment industry. The lawsuit also claims that Farrah “feared for her life” during the confrontation due to Freeman’s tone of voice and body language during her Teen Mom OG firing.

The lawsuit also claims that Farrah Abraham suffered “severe” emotional pain as well as “mental anguish,” which led to her “loss of enjoyment of life” due to her wrongful Teen Mom OG termination. Farrah is now suing the companies for $5 million.

This week, it was revealed that Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, had been fired from Teen Mom 2 after he made homophobic comments via Twitter. The stars of the franchise spoke out via their own social media accounts and called for MTV to take action over the offensive comments. In the past, Farrah Abraham’s Teen Mom OG co-stars, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, Tyler Baltierra, and others have spoken out about Farrah’s behavior. Things had gotten so bad that Farrah had refused to film with her co-stars or even sit on the same stage with them during reunions and other filming opportunities.

Only time will tell if Farrah Abraham will win any money from her lawsuit against Teen Mom OG, and fans will be watching the show to see if any of the drama makes it on to any future episodes.