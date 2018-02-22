Jana Duggar And Josiah Duggar’s Girlfriend Take Center Stage With 4 Days To ‘Counting On’s’ New Season

Jana Duggar and Lauren Swanson come into spotlight as the Duggar family revs up for the new season of 'Counting On.'

Jana Duggar and Josiah Duggar’s girlfriend are getting attention as the premiere of Counting On’s new season nears. With Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant, the unmarried Duggar and Lauren Swanson have not been getting much exposure to the public, but with the new video the Duggar family released on Facebook, that is about to change.

The 28-year-old Duggar and her potential sister-in-law stole the hearts of Counting On fans when they were seen taking center stage at an event in New Zealand. They spent the month of January in the island nation in the Pacific, meeting Duggar family fans and representing their religion. To make sure that the content of their event is varied and involves all 16 Duggars present, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar encouraged their kids to perform for the believers in a New Zealand church.

The video showed Lauren and Jana in front of everyone else, singing as a part of the family choir. They were the only girls over the age of 18 in this family trip, as everyone else — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna — is busy with their married lives. Counting On fans were pleasantly surprised by the musical talents apparent in the family, but they were especially taken away by Josiah’s girlfriend’s abilities.

“Is that Ms. Lauren I hear above the others?” a fan asked. “She sounds like she can sing.”

“That’s Lauren,” another responded. “[S]he has an amazing voice.”

Check out the Duggar kids singing up a storm below.

The trailer released for the new season of Counting On only featured the married Duggars. Scenes from Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s honeymoon, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s lives in Texas, and Joe and Kendra Duggar’s engagement were shown to the fans eagerly awaiting the return of the popular reality TV show. Lauren Swanson was not in the trailer, as it only has been a month since she announced her courtship to Josiah Duggar.

But the Duggar family is doing their best to include members of the family who may not be dating, engaged, or married. In a picture taken in late 2017, Jana Duggar was seen shooting the new season with her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, who was pregnant with her first baby.

The 28-year-old Duggar is still single, which has made the fans wonder if she is disinterested in starting her own family. In the interviews she has given in the past, she has made it clear that she also aspires to be in a relationship.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said, according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

The new season of Counting On is returning to TLC on February 26, 2018.