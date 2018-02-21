Javi Marroquin Reveals He Woke Up To 12 Text Messages About David Eason’s Firing

Javi Marroquin enjoys filming Teen Mom 2 when he isn’t working and working out with his friends. Even though he is legally divorced from Kailyn Lowry, Javi has revealed that he continues to film the show because of his recent romance with Briana DeJesus. Because of his close connections to the cast and the producers, one can imagine he was shocked to hear David Eason’s recent comments about the LGBTQ community. On Twitter, Eason unleashed his angry side when writing that he would never allow his children to be members of the LGBTQ community. Many of the Teen Mom 2 stars were furious with his comments, calling on MTV to fire him. Late last night, Marroquin learned that MTV had issued a statement, distancing themselves from Eason’s comments.

MTV revealed that they still had six weeks left of filming Teen Mom 2, but they would be ending their work with him immediately. In other words, they are not filming with him today. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he was sleeping when the network announced their decision to fire him. He woke up around midnight and discovered he had 12 text messages about MTV’s decision. He didn’t say who the texts were from, but it sounds like Kailyn Lowry may have reached out.

“Go to bed at 815…randomly wake up to 12 texts about all this madness. See MTV came out with a statement. Told y’all Twitter is poppin after 10. Back to bed I go thooo,” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter, sharing that his theory was right.

A few days prior, Javi revealed that Twitter is often entertaining after 10 p.m. However, he also revealed that he’s never around this late, as he has to get up for work the next day. MTV did issue a statement late in the evening, as they may have acted fast after they learned about the comments. When David Eason made the comments, he probably didn’t think that MTV would ever fire him. Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry called for MTV to do something about his position with the network. While Javi Marroquin wasn’t an active component of Eason getting fired, one can imagine he’s glad that Lincoln isn’t on the same show as someone who can’t accept people for who they are.

Javi Marroquin is currently filming Teen Mom 2 as production wraps in six weeks.