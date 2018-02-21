‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Another Production Member Changes Mind About One Big Plot Point

'Star Wars: Episode 8' was divisive for a lot of reasons, but it might not have, at least not in this level, if one part was done differently.

Fans can come up with a lot when it comes to what they want to change in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but an editor who worked on the sequel can think of one–and it has to do with an iconic character.

In the film, the First Order launched an attack against what’s left of the Resistance. A conflicted Kylo Ren decided against blowing up the ship that his mother boarded, but the squadron did the job for him, claiming the lives of the majority of the high-ranking officers including Admiral Ackbar.

Fans were not too happy about his fate in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as they felt he deserved a much better send-off than one done off-screen.

While Ackbar only appeared in brief moments in the original Star Wars trilogy, he went on to become one of the most popular and much-loved characters, and was often the subject of memes and parodies.

Although he is not important to the overall plot of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans hoped that he would at least be worthy of something more fitting.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi editor Bob Ducsay seems to feel the same way, revealing in an interview with Huffington Post that he now has second thoughts about how it all went down for the beloved character.

He explained that this was how his fate was designed from the get-go, but upon rewatching Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ducsay admitted that it does appear to be “slightly incidental.”

“I don’t typically watch movies that I work on much afterwards, because you’re so familiar with it. But this movie I’ve seen now a couple times with an audience. And it occurred to me last night that what does happen when I watch movies… is I generally find things that are like, hmmm, I wonder if I should do that differently. Which is some really horrible form of personal criticism because there’s really nothing to be done.”

A lot of fans wanted things to be very different for Admiral Ackbar. While many of them are not against the character biting the dust, they feel he should have been treated better in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The folks over at How It Should Have Ended aka HISHE, a popular YouTube channel that create animations of what they feel are better endings for movies, made it so that in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ackbar survived the ambush albeit by a comedic excuse that he used the bathroom seconds before the deadly attack.

They imagine he survives and that it would be him who takes over for Leia as she recuperates. This would eliminate the need for the new character Vice Admiral Holdo played by Laura Dern.

Ackbar would then inform everyone of what the plan actually is to avoid any mutiny, which is exactly what Poe pulls off in Star Wars: The Last Jedi because Holdo kept him in the dark about it.

It will also be Ackbar who gets to play hero and save everyone else by sacrificing himself, which many believe would have been more heartbreaking and an overall greater way to honor the character.

The video by HISHE already garnered almost 3.5 million views, and a lot of the comments from users are about how much they hope Ackbar got that treatment in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

But as Ducsay said, there really is nothing that can be done, which means that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will always be the film that marked the end of the road for everyone’s favorite space squid man.