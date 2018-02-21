Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Moving To Oklahoma After Pregnancy Mishap Is Fake News, According To Gossip Cop

Country music superstar Blake Shelton and singer Gwen Stefani are not ditching Hollywood to move to Blake’s hometown in Oklahoma because of a tragic miscarriage. Rumors saying Blake and Gwen are pregnant but supposedly lost their baby and are now considering a move to the Midwest because of the alleged unfortunate development are not true, according to Gossip Cop.

According to Radar Online, Blake and Gwen have had enough of the “fakery” of the fast-paced Hollywood life and want to settle for good in Shelton’s home state. The couple apparently prefers the more “serene” Oklahoma atmosphere, especially after they allegedly lost their baby when Gwen, 48, suffered a miscarriage. Gwen and Blake, 41, also supposedly want to raise Stefani’s children with former husband Gavin Rossdale in a “less superficial environment.”

Celebrity Insider previously reported that Shelton and Stefani will not entertain marriage plans at the moment because of the rumored miscarriage. Gwen apparently learned of the tragedy after a visit with her obstetrician. The ultrasound technician reportedly could not detect the heartbeat of the “miracle baby,” leaving Stefani devastated. Gossip Cop also shot down this rumor saying Stefani was never pregnant to begin with hence a miscarriage was highly unlikely.

Shelton recently performed at Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma where he joked about having twins with Stefani. Blake said Gwen gave birth to twins the day before and the patrons at his restaurant were “very lucky” to see the No Doubt singer perform with him that night.

While Blake’s sarcasm showed he can be funny, the People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, also has a romantic side. The couple could not be together on Valentine’s Day because Blake had to be in Tulsa for the start of his 2018 tour on February 15. Shelton made up for it by sending a huge bouquet of flowers to Stefani, according to Taste of Country.

Blake does not only splurge on Gwen, he also shares his blessings with other people, especially those from his hometown. Shelton, with the help of Ryman Hospitality Properties, reportedly donated $50,000 to the city of Tishomingo, which will be used on Pennington Park.

It’s easy to see that Shelton loves his hometown, which is probably one reason why the rumor of Blake and Gwen wanting to move to Oklahoma gained a bit of steam. However, it is unlikely that Gwen will uproot her three children and keep them from being near their father.