Oprah, Katzenbergs, And Steven Spielberg Are Matching Clooney’s $500,000 Donation To Parkland Shooting Victims

Like George and Amal Clooney, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg have also confirmed their attendance in the upcoming March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

Following George and Amal Clooney’s pledge to donate $500,000 to the survivors of the mass shooting in the Stoneman Douglas High School, several high profile celebrities have now announced that they will be giving the same amount of money to aid the survivors’ efforts to prevent further gun-related violence. Clooney’s representatives mentioned in a statement to USA Today that the couple had been inspired by the courage shown by the students and faculty of Stoneman Douglas High School and that they will be standing with them side by side during the upcoming rally.

Oprah Winfrey responded to the couple’s kind gesture on Twitter and mentioned that she will be “joining forces” with them and will match their $500,000 donation. The popular talk show host mentioned on social media that she agrees with the actor and the human rights attorney’s decision and that she was also inspired by the young people who had survived the tragedy as they reminded her of the Freedom Riders of the 60s. The Freedom Riders were a group of civil rights activists that challenged the government’s enforced racial segregation on interstate buses in 1961. Oprah has not yet clarified if she will be joining the Clooneys at the upcoming rally.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

Other Hollywood personalities soon joined in the conversation with veteran film executive and producer Jeffrey Katzenberg also pledging the same amount of money to the movement. Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn pledged $500,000 to the rally and mentioned Tuesday afternoon that they will be joining the Clooney couple on March 24 to march alongside the victims. According to Variety, Steven and Kate Capshaw Spielberg also announced their intention of pledging to the movement, with the couple calling the students an “inspiration to us all” for taking a stand against further violence.

Student organizers said that they would mount a demonstration next month in Washington called March For Our Lives https://t.co/Ok3marog3A — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2018

The March for Our Lives rally is scheduled to take place on March 24 in Washington, D.C. with the goal of convincing lawmakers and government officials to enact laws that would protect schools and children from gun-related violence. The anti-gun violence demonstration is organized by five students, namely Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Emma Gonzales, and Jacqueline Coren, with the help of the nonprofit organization, Everytown for Gun Safety. All five teenagers were present at the bloody incident in Parkland, Florida. Similar rallies are also being organized in other cities across the United States.