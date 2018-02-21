Demi Lovato Posts Photo Of Her ‘No More Dieting Thighs’

It's a "Sorry, Not Sorry" moment for the singer as she promotes body positivity.

Demi Lovato is smack dab in the middle of a body-positivity movement, and Lovatics everywhere are here for it. The singer shared a new photo on her Instagram account Tuesday night showcasing her legs, most notably her thighs.

“These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them,” Demi captioned the new photo.

In the image, Demi is sitting on a porch swing while donning nothing but a black leather jacket and white leather boots. Her thighs are undoubtedly the focal point of the photo, to which Demi added the hashtag “#thickthighssavelives.”

Lovatics praised Demi for sharing the new photo and for being one of the few entertainers who chose body positivity over dieting.

“Love this, you’re amazing with or without them,” one fan commented.

“I hope you know you’re so incredibly beautiful inside and out,” another added.

The photo has been liked over 500,000 times in under an hour, with over 7,000 comments

As the Inquisitr reported back in January, Demi admitted to her Twitter followers that she had gained a few pounds after she decided to stop focusing so much on dieting. The singer also gave up “chronic stress” when she decided to stop dieting and began her journey where she would no longer “food shame” herself.

The Twitter post came a few weeks after Demi shared a photo of herself in a one-piece bathing suit on Instagram where she admitted to being insecure about her legs. She posted the photo regardless of her feelings and began her body-positivity journey not just for herself, but to set an example for her fans.

Demi then shared a slew of bathing suit photos to her Instagram which gained much attention across social media, as she became an even better role model for her fans, and young people everywhere.

The singer is still promoting her Fabletics line on Instagram which correlates to her current body-positive mantra. The line of athletic gear ranges from sizes XXS to XXL and comes in a wide range of styles and colors.

Fans can catch Demi on her upcoming “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour which kicks off on February 26.