‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Mourns Loss, Wakes Up Naked In Someone Else’s Bed, Valentin Warns Peter

Alexis seems to have lost her penchant for booze, but the 'GH' teaser hints she will end up in big trouble.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will try to console herself over her defeat in the mayoral race in an unusual way.

With some maneuvering from his powerful backers and thanks to the malicious article in The Intruder, Ned (Wally Kurth) won the election. The last-minute move worked in his benefit, and Alexis needs to find an outlet for her sorrows.

Morning After

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Alexis will change her ways. She used to resort to alcohol to nurse her pains, but this time it seems like she will end up in a more troublesome situation. The morning after the election, she will wake up in unfamiliar surroundings without a stitch on.

Soap Hub speculates that it might be Finn’s bed. Alexis has been leading the election. If it wasn’t for the article alleging her and Julian of planning a shady business, she would have won. After all, the two of them looked like they can use some comfort when they stepped out of the pub.

To make matters even more complicated, General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna (Finola Hughes) is on her way to Finn’s place. She has something to tell him about Cassandra. If she’s lucky and Alexis did end up in Finn’s place, it will be a confusing morning for all three of them.

A Warning

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will have a warning for Peter (Wes Ramsey). It seems like the Cassadine heir will tell Peter that there might be some trouble headed his way. Jason (Steve Burton) will shake things up which could spell major trouble for Peter.

Jason will not be the only item in Peter’s list of problems, General Hospital spoilers reveal that a guilty Lulu (Emme Rylan) will make the decision to leave because she feels guilty about what happened to Nathan (Ryan Paevey). Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will do her best to go on, and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will hold out a helping hand. However, it seems like Maxie is also keeping a secret.

Julian and Kim

Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) and Julian (William deVry) will get closer to each other. It seems like Kim will ask Julian for a favor, and it might involve fatherly duties for Oscar. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that he might not be the right person for the job.