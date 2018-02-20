‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Releases Statement About David Eason’s Homophobic Rant, Reports ‘TMZ’

Jenelle Evans reveals her thoughts on her husband's homophobic comments.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is revealing her thoughts on her husband David Eason’s homophobic comments. Eason shocked many fans on social media when he revealed his thoughts on gay and transgender people, and many viewers are now boycotting the show while calling for him to be fired.

According to a Feb. 20 report by TMZ, Jenelle Evans claims that her husband does not hate members of the LGTBQ community. The Teen Mom 2 star defended David Eason after he got into an argument with a Twitter user this week where he stated that perhaps parents of gay and transgender children should teach their children to have better morals. When asked if he would teach his own children to hate the LGTBQ community, to which he responded that he would teach his kids to not to associate with them.

Jenelle Evans told the site that David Eason “didn’t understand” that people would take offense to his comments, and blamed the fact that he doesn’t know “how Twitter works” for his rant. Evans added that now that Eason knows that his words will be scrutinized by the media he has agreed to “keep his comments to himself.”

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

The Teen Mom 2 star went on to reveal that David doesn’t have any problem with the LGBT community, saying that they the couple used to have a close friend that was gay, and that they even attended Farrah Abraham’s birthday bash in Miami, where there were a lot of people from the community, which did not bother Eason a bit.

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah‘s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left.”

Some fans accused Jenelle Evans of making the statement and apologizing for David Eason’s comments due to the fact that many viewers were calling for him to be fired from Teen Mom 2. They also bashed the fact that Jenelle apologized for the comments and not David. Fans pointed out that if Farrah Abraham was fired from the franchise for her involvement in the adult entertainment industry then David should be fired for his insensitive comments.

Fans can choose to watch more drama with Jenelle Evans and David Eason when Teen Mom 2 returns with brand new episodes later this year.