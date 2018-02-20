Toya Wright Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 12 Days After Giving Birth To Reign Rushing

Toya Wright revealed her physique a little over a week after giving birth to baby Reign. The reality star and her boyfriend Robert Rushing welcomed their first child together last week. In a tight blue dress, Toya showed off her post-baby body and revealed to her fans that she had a C-section.

Many fans were impressed by the 34-year-old’s snapback body. However, another fan hit back stating that the celebrity snapback trend gives women unrealistic goals about their bodies after giving birth. One commenter stated the following on Instagram;

“She looks Amazing!!! Can’t deny that but this celebrity ‘snap back’ trend puts unrealistic pressures on the average woman who doesn’t have the same resources (coins/doctor’s) that they do!”

In another Instagram post, Toya gave fans a glimpse of Reign Rushing’s face in a beautiful photoshoot. Toya stated that she was wearing a Fashion Nova dress in the post-baby photo.

Toya recently surprised many fans by confirming the status of her relationship with Robert Rushing three days ago. The reality TV star has been private about her their romance and rarely shares a photo of Rushing on her social media.

Fans have been speculating about how the couple met. Toya has reportedly been in the relationship for about two years.

The author and entrepreneur debuted Rob on social media during the baby shower for Reign. It was one of the few photos of her elusive boyfriend.

Toya’s first daughter with Lil Wayne Reginae is rumored to dating rapper YFN Lucci, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

She so fly in her camouflage???? A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Feb 17, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Lucci recently released an EP and was spotted celebrating with Reginae in Los Angeles for the NBA All-Star celebrations where she was spotted by fans on the passenger side of the rapper’s car.

Toya’s daughter Reginae hides her face in the video; however, her outfit matches what the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star posted on Instagram the previous day.

YFN Lucci was seen in the video smiling while Reginae attempted to conceal her face from the approaching camera.

It is unclear whether the young couple is in a relationship and Toya Wright has not commented on the story.

Toya Wright’s impressive post-baby body comes as no surprise, as the entrepreneur has previously spoken about using diet and exercise to deal with fibroid pain.