WWE News: Surprising Championship Match Announced For ‘Elimination Chamber 2018’ PPV

There's been another match added to the pay-per-view lineup which includes unexpected challengers.

Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 already has at least one championship on the line, and now second championship match has been added to the card. Monday’s episode of WWE Raw put several competitors to the test in different matchups ahead of the big pay-per-view. Among them were a highly-entertaining Gauntlet Match and a women’s tag team match. The current WWE Raw tag team champions were also in action and took on the team they’ll face on Sunday.

Titus O’Neil and his fellow Titus Worldwide team member Apollo took on Sheamus and Cesaro of The Bar. As PWTorch reported in their Raw results, after beating them several times before, this time Titus and Apollo went five minutes last night against the tag team champions. The duo ended up claiming another win, giving them several in a row now. The finish saw Cesaro charge towards Apollo who moved out of the way and then rolled up Cesaro for the winning pinfall.

Later, during a backstage interview with WWE.com(below), the Titus Worldwide tag team was hyped up over having defeated The Bar in a non-title match. Titus mentioned that it was a great weekend due to the success of the No. 1 movie Black Panther but then Dana Brooke crunched some numbers. She told the Titus brand teammates that everything seemed to point towards them as the No. 1 contenders for the tag team titles. Titus O’Neil was on board with the idea, and it seems the match has officially been booked.

There had previously been some WWE rumors floating around that often forgotten tag team The Revival was going to challenge The Bar. However, it looks like Titus and Apollo are deserving of the spot. If someone had asked fans a month or so ago who would challenge for the Raw tag team titles, there probably would have been several different options. Due to injuries and storyline shifts, it looks like the Titus Brand has a serious shot at capturing some title belts.

In addition to that recently announced tag team title match, the only other championship match on the card at the moment will feature WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defending her title. She’ll be locked inside the Elimination Chamber with five women’s contenders trying to win that belt, including Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks.

Beyond that, fans have a few other matches on the card. There’s the men’s Chamber match featuring seven superstars to determine a No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. Also, Asuka and Nia Jax will battle in a match with implications for who challenges the Raw Women’s Champion at Mania. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will face off in their latest grudge match. More matches could always be announced before the end of the week.

WWE fans can see the Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view on Sunday, February 28, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the WWE Network.