Javi Marroquin Reveals Women In Relationships Are Reaching Out To Him Privately

Javi Marroquin announced that he had split up from Briana DeJesus after their relationship started falling apart. The two Teen Mom 2 stars tried to make their relationship work, but she claimed he was controlling. Despite walking away from another shot at love, Marroquin felt it was the right thing to do. After a failed marriage to Kailyn Lowry and the Briana romance over for good, Javi is now revealing that he’s single. He has also revealed that he’s open to a romance. After he revealed that he was looking, several people reached out to him via social media. However, it sounds like he may need to find someone who doesn’t know him from Teen Mom 2.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that plenty of women reach out to him, but they may not be trustworthy. As it turns out, Marroquin is getting messages from women who have boyfriends, who are married, or who are in a committed relationship with someone else. Marroquin didn’t explain what these women write to him, but he isn’t pursuing them in a romantic manner. Perhaps he has learned a thing or two about dating people with baggage. These days, Marroquin is taking things slowly.

“99% of women in my DM’s have boyfriends,” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter, pointing his fans to his private messages.

In other words, women who may feel the need to reach out to Marroquin should not do so if they are in a relationship. Javi didn’t reveal what these women wrote, but since they are reaching out to him and he’s calling them out, it sounds like they may be flirting with him or crossing the line in some cases. It’s possible that some of the women would break up with their boyfriends if Javi wanted to give them a shot. On the other hand, these women may just reach out to him as friends and he could be taking everything the wrong way. Until he shares a few screenshots of the conversations, it’s hard to say.

Javi Marroquin is currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2. His storyline will be about Briana DeJesus and their rocky romance. He recently went on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast to give an update on his life.