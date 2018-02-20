Wendy Williams Says Beyonce Needs Auto-Tune To Sing Live But Not Mariah: Bey’s Fans Call On Wendy To Apologize

Wendy Williams gets big backlash after claiming Fergie, Janet Jackson, J.Lo, and Beyonce need auto-tune while Celine Dion, Adele, Aretha Franklin, and Mariah Carey do not.

Wendy Williams drew the wrath of Beyonce’s fans after Wendy claimed that Beyonce was one of the famous female singers who needed auto-tune in order to sing “raw dog,” or live, as it were. As reported by The Wendy Show, Williams was discussing the “Hot Topics” segment, which featured talk about Fergie’s version of the national anthem, sung on Sunday at the NBA All-Star game. Fergie ended up apologizing for the jazzy type of performance, which was largely panned by listeners. Williams reported that Josh Duhamel, Fergie’s ex, arrived in the wake of the controversy with roses for Fergie, carrying their 4-year-old son. Wendy mused aloud, wondering whether Fergie hooked up with her ex since exes sleeping together can be a comfortable place, after advising them to put the 4-year-old in the backyard with the dog.

Williams went on to say that singers like Fergie, Janet Jackson, J.Lo and Beyonce need auto-tune when singing live. It was an assertion that drew gasps from Wendy’s studio audience, especially when Wendy included Beyonce’s name in that list of singers that she felt needed auto-tune. Williams went on to claim that Celine Dion, Adele, Aretha Franklin, and Mariah Carey do not need auto-tune to sing live.

“Adele, Aretha, Celine, Dionne Warwick and Mariah – they need nothing.”

Wendy is getting all sorts of backlash on Twitter for her claims that Beyonce needs auto-tune while forgetting Mariah’s recent troubles when signing live, as reported by Billboard. A look through some of those tweets reveals comments claiming the Beyhive is going to cancel Wendy, while other Beyonce fans are calling on Williams to apologize.

In Wendy’s latest Instagram posts, like the one pictured below, Beyonce’s fans are leaving the standard lines of bee emojis that Beyonce’s Beyhive posts to those who have dissed their Queen Bey. Social media users are also posting a plethora of videos displaying Beyonce’s raw singing chops without auto-tune and without musical accompaniment to refute Wendy’s claims that Beyonce needs auto-tune in order to sing live.

On social media, people are buzzing about Wendy being confused if she believes Mariah doesn’t need auto-tune while claiming Beyonce does. Folks are also buzzing about Williams’ return to her show after a period of illness, as reported by Us Weekly, with Wendy using a clear podium as support to conduct her segments when standing in her studio audience.