Kirstie Alley has started yet another Twitter war.

Oh, Kirstie Alley, did you have to take on the Olympic curling team?

Kirstie Alley has not made any new friends on the U.S. Olympic curling team. Alley was watching the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, when she decided it was not for her — and decided to share her thoughts on Twitter. Kirstie Alley says that she is a big fan of Olympic figure skating.

Kirstie Alley Got Into A Spat With The U.S. Olympic Curling Team

“I’m not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.”

This got the attention of many curling fans, including two members of the U.S. curling team, who took umbrage with her dismissal of their sport. John Shuster of the 2018 U.S. curling team shared that the curling team is not exactly thrilled by her movies.

“We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie. # justsaying # curling.”

Winter Olympian Matt Hamilton soon chimed in with his thoughts.

“You’re entitled to your wrong opinion.”

Curling seems to be one of those sports in the Winter Olympics that you either love or dread, but medal-winning Olympian Shuster wasn’t having it, especially from Kirstie Alley, reports Page Six. John Shuster has been on the U.S. Olympic team since 2006 when he won the bronze medal in Torino, Italy. Both the U.S. men and women’s curling teams are in the running in PyeongChang, South Korea, to medal in this year’s winter Olympics in the final match on Saturday.

Why the USA curling team isn’t happy with Kirstie Alley https://t.co/joZOWXsvdD pic.twitter.com/VFcuMKyofg — Page Six (@PageSix) February 20, 2018

One Curling Fan Convinced Kirstie Alley To Give Olympic Curling Another Try

However, an Olympic curling fan from northern Minnesota convinced Kirstie Alley to give curling another try.

“Look who’s talking” with the ‘profoundly normal’ movies you’ve starred in, ‘Kirstie’. This game of ‘sticks and stones’ is the ‘runaway’ favorite of the Olympics. Give curling ‘one more chance’. Cheers.”

And Kirstie Alley agreed.

“Ok, I’m gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching Curling! He doesn’t love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!!”

OMG This article cracks me the hell up. And for the record? Totally #TeamShuster … Kirstie Alley hates Olympic curling, of course she does https://t.co/JtsB3a9Xdn — WaterlilySan (@WaterlilySan) February 20, 2018

Kirstie Alley Is No Stranger To Twitter Wars

Though criticizing Olympic curling on Twitter is a tempest in a teapot for Kirstie Alley, she seems to be in daily Twitter battles with everyday people, and sometimes it gets heated. As a dedicated member of the Church of Scientology, Kirstie Alley is a firm believer that prescription drugs are to blame for many of the world’s ills, and she shares this on Twitter and other social media.

After the mass shooting in Las Vegas this fall, Alley posted that prescription drugs were to blame for many mass shootings.

“We have to solve the mystery of why there were no ‘shooters’ or almost 0 before the 1980’s. I know one common denominator other than guns. One additional common denominator of ‘shooters’ is USA’s mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE.”

But many people on Twitter argued that they were helped by prescription drugs, and it’s not the business of Kirstie Alley.

“Scientologist Kirstie Alley: I think this twit is clueless & demeaning to those who take meds to live a good life.”

Others thought Kirstie Alley was crass for using so many deaths to step onto her pedestal.