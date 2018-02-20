‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Moves Into Q Mansion – Carly Enraged She’s Stealing Her Life

‘GH’ clues show that Michael’s baby mama is taking pages from Carly’s playbook.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) just wants to get a happy ending with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), but the problem is that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is in her way. Nelle is plotting to make sure Carly can’t wreck her future. Nelle is gaslighting her nemesis to make her believe that Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) is still alive and she steps up her game this week to get closer to her happily ever after with Michael despite Carly’s protests.

Nelle Set Monica And Carly Against Each Other

GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Nelle made a clever move when she confided in Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) that Carly is stressing her out and putting her pregnancy at risk. Monica lived through years of Carly and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) tormenting AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan), whether he deserved it or not. Monica reminded Carly that Sonny murdered her son and said she won’t let her put her great-grandchild at risk. Carly exploded.

Last week on General Hospital, spoilers showed that Carly told Monica she’d deal with Nelle as she saw fit and kicked Monica out of her house. Carly and Monica played right into Nelle’s scheming hands. Nelle is using all the years of anger and betrayal to pit these two against each other. It makes Carly look bad to Monica and Michael, too. Monica played nice over the last year, even though Sonny killed AJ, but now that’s finished. Monica is Team Nelle and Carly is the enemy. Nelle’s plan is working.

#GH14000: @lesliecharleson wants you to know that the 14,000th episode of #GH airs THIS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/f7Gzka1o7K — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 19, 2018

Michael’s Plan To Distance Himself Backfires

GH spoilers showed that Michael’s decision to sell the building where Nelle lives will come back to haunt him soon. Nelle was shocked, but she’s thinking on her feet and will use this twist to her advantage. Monica throws Nelle a baby shower, but Nelle will reveal she doesn’t have enough room in her apartment for all the baby gear, plus her building is for sale, so she’s not sure where she and the baby will live. When Monica hears that, she acts swiftly.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Monica moves Nelle into the Q mansion to make sure the baby has a good place to live and that Nelle is safe from Carly. Michael had no idea this would happen when he put the building up for sale. Soap Hub predicts Michael might not like it, but Nelle’s right where she wants to be, and Carly will explode over this bold move by Monica and Nelle. No one will be able to talk Monica out of inviting Nelle to move in and pushing her will only ensure Monica sticks by her decision.

"I have no choice but to destroy her before she can destroy me." #GH pic.twitter.com/kLJpAjaSoe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 19, 2018

Carly Rages As Nelle Steals Her Life

Looking back at GH spoilers history, Carly moved into the Q mansion while pregnant and took advantage of the privileges of the luxury life she wanted for herself. Of course, in the long run, Carly’s scheming worked out for her and she’s wealthy and happy. That’s what Nelle wants for herself. She’s been targeting Carly since she came to Port Charles and making similar moves to Carly’s early years. Carly’s threats to steal Nelle’s baby by showing she’s unfit spurred the schemer into drastic measures.

Carly and Nelle bring out the worst in each other and General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say that this week, Nelle moves onto the next phase of her plan to take down Carly. She’ll keep on calling Carly to play snippets of Morgan’s voice to put her on edge, she’ll accept Monica’s invite to move into the Q mansion, and Nelle is also out to prove that Carly faked Avery’s paternity test. Not only is Nelle gunning to get Carly out of her baby’s life, but also to help Ava Jerome (Maura West) get her kid back.

Caught in the act, Nelle finds an unlikely ally in her invisible war against Carly. #GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/o4SLyMDD1A — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 16, 2018

If only Carly had played nice after she found out Nelle was pregnant, things not be spinning out of control. Now it’s too late, and someone’s life will be destroyed. Catch up on GH scoop for the next two weeks, see why the Friz wedding doesn’t happen as planned, and how Griffin saves Kiki from Dr. Bensch. Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for all the latest General Hospital spoilers, updates, and GH news.