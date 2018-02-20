Kailyn Lowry Considering Pulling Her Children Out Of School After Recent Scares

Kailyn Lowry lives a somewhat quiet life in Dover, Delaware, as she’s focusing on building her various businesses. She’s caring for her three children, as she shares custody with two of her former lovers. She shares custody of Isaac with Jo Rivera and she shares custody of Lincoln with Javi Marroquin. She appears to have full custody of Lux Russell, as Chris Lopez doesn’t want to be in her life at all. Despite going through drama with her ex-husband and her Teen Mom 2 co-star, it sounds like Kailyn’s focus is on her children and on their well-being.

After last week’s school shooting in Florida, it sounds like Lowry may be thinking about what she can do to protect her children more. Many people may be pulling out their kids to do homeschooling, as they want their children to be safe. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she’s contemplating doing the same thing, as she wants her kids to stay safe. Of course, Lowry may not be able to make such a decision for her children without the support of their fathers. But it’s also possible that she wants to pull her kids out of school, as people recognize them from Teen Mom 2.

❤️ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:22pm PST

It’s interesting that Kailyn is contemplating pulling her kids out of school on the day after the drama with Jenelle Evans played out. Lowry didn’t reveal whether her idea to remove her children from the public school system had anything to do with Jenelle, but the timing is interesting. It was just a few weeks ago that someone released a photo of Kailyn’s house, including the front of the house and the backyard. On the photo, Kailyn’s address was featured. She asked the follower to remove the photo and asked people to stop sharing her address on social media. It’s clear that she wants to protect her children, but some people feel that homeschooling is the wrong option.

Kailyn Lowry is currently focusing on her podcast, her businesses, and her children. While her idea to pull her children out of school is simply something she’s contemplating on Twitter, it’s possible she will follow through with her idea.