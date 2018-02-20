Melania And Barron Trump Allegedly Staying In Potomac With Melania’s Parents, According To Unconfirmed Reports

A viral unconfirmed tweet by Brian Krassenstein claims that Melania Trump and Barron Trump have been living in Potomac, Maryland, 'over the course of the last several weeks' with Melania's parents.

A new unconfirmed tweet by popular Twitter user Brian Krassenstein about First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump is getting plenty of attention on social media. As seen in the below tweet, which was published to Twitter on Monday, February 19, at 8:20 p.m., Brian claimed that his unnamed source reports a “massive Secret Service presence” in Potomac, Maryland, at the home of Melania’s parents.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs have previously been the subjects of a different viral tweet, which claimed that Melania’s parents were beneficiaries of chain migration — a charge that was examined and broken down by the Washington Post, as reported by the Inquisitr. Of the immigration options provided by the Washington Post to Melania’s spokesperson, the response was that “none of those options apply.”

Now, social media users are attempting to deconstruct the rumors that Melania and Barron have been staying in Potomac “over the course of the last several weeks,” according to Brian’s unnamed source. The viral Twitter post has gained more than 10,500 likes, more than 3,700 retweets, and more than 1,500 comments in approximately 14 hours.

According to Cheat Sheet, Barron attends school at St. Andrews Episcopal School. The location of the school in Potomac is only a 30-minute drive from the White House, as reported by Newsweek.

I'm hearing reports, from a source who prefers not to be named, that over the course of the last several weeks both Melania and Baron Trump have been staying with Melania's parents in Potomac. There has been a massive secret service presence at their home. Melania is through?? — Brian Krassenstein???? (@krassenstein) February 20, 2018

In the wake of Brian’s viral tweet, other Twitter users are asking about the validity of the report that claims Melania has been staying in Potomac with Barron.

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump arrived in Maryland on Monday. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Images

Thus far, an advanced Twitter search for “Melania” for tweets published within 15 miles of Potomac have not resulted in any photos of Melania or Barron with his grandparents. Unconfirmed tweets claim that Melania spends most of her time in Potomac, where Barron allegedly lives near his school with Melania’s mother and father.

Barron is doing fine at his school. Melania make sure he stays out of the media. St. Andrews is one of the best schools around here in Potomac. — Anitabm46 (@thequeen1964) February 20, 2018

An advanced Twitter search for information about the Knavs did not result in images showing the couple, nor evidence of an alleged massive secret service presence at the Knavs’ residence. No proof of the claims being made about Melania and Barron’s alleged Potomac residence could be readily found via the Instagram geotagging Potomac location either, as of this writing.