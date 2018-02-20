Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson 2018: ‘Twilight’ Stars’ Stand On #MeToo Movement, Reportedly ‘Friends Again’

Recent reports suggest that the ex-couple is now on good terms.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson effortlessly won the hearts of many when they appeared in the Twilight movie series. It is undeniable that the vampire-themed franchise has been very instrumental in making them the bankable stars that they are today. However, new reports suggest that the ex-fiance of FKA twigs and the girlfriend of Stella Maxwell have different views on the #MeToo movement.

Robert Pattinson is the latest actor who showed support for the movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood. During the Berlin Film Festival, the ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart was asked about his thoughts on the #MeToo movement that encouraged everyone to speak up about the prevalence of sexual harassment in all fields. The 31-year-old former Twilight actor said people should never be afraid to open up if they are being bullied, Variety reported.

“If you feel that you’ve been wronged, and you feel that you don’t have the right to tell people about it and you feel that you’re being bullied into silence, it’s one of the most awful things in the world.”

Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, has remained silent about this issue. The Improper Magazine reported that the former leading lady of Robert Pattinson in the Twilight series has refused to call out her pal, Woody Allen, who was accused of abusing his 7-year-old stepdaughter. In fact, the girlfriend of Stella Maxwell even appeared in the 2016 movie titled Cafe Society along with 82-year-old American actor.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that a trouble could possibly be in paradise between the two former lovebirds because of their clashing stands of the #MeToo movement. For starters, the #MeToo movement has become viral after Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, and Brett Ratner were accused of sexual misconduct last year. Tarana Burke encouraged women to post it on social media to “give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

Meanwhile, speculations about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reuniting in one project have reignited after a fan claimed she saw the Twilight stars hanging out together in a bar in Los Angeles. It was even reported that the ex-couple is now on good terms. An unnamed source told Hollywood Life that the former beau of FKA twigs has already forgiven the actress after she cheated on him in 2013.

“Their break-up was so painful for Rob, and he felt so angry and humiliated by Kristen cheating, that at one point he doubted he would ever be able to fully forgive her. But, time heals and Rob’s now managed to put the past behind him and let bygones be bygones.”

The same insider said that it is impossible for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to get back together right now. The tipster claimed their romantic feelings for each other have transformed “into a deep friendship.” It added that the Twilight actor still has love and respect for his ex-ladylove.

“Rob and Kristen have so much shared history, they were together during the craziest time in their lives, they pretty much grew up together during the whole Twilight madness, and they really understand each other better than anyone else could. “

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the former Twilight lead stars has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of the former lovebirds should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson!