Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Shocking Reply To Jennifer Aniston Split, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Angelina Jolie, often portrayed as a "homewrecker" after Brad Pitt's and Jennifer Aniston's marriage ended, reportedly is on Justin Theroux's team, an insider revealed to "Hollywood Life."

Within minutes after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split, Twitter went wild imagining that Brad Pitt and Jen would reconcile. With Pitt already single and reportedly ready to mingle, fans of Jennifer and Brad urged them to rekindle their romance now that Theroux had set her free. But while rumors have soared about how Pitt is reacting to Aniston’s split, no one seems to know how Angelina Jolie is reacting. Now, however, an insider is telling Hollywood Life that Jolie has a shocking response to the end of Jennifer Aniston‘s second marriage.

It turns out that Angelina has been observing Jennifer for years, even before Aniston and Pitt tied the knot, according to the source. And although Jolie allegedly was the one responsible for Pitt’s and Aniston’s divorce after he met Angelina on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the mom of six still views Jennifer as her “arch enemy,” claims Hollywood Life. The insider revealed Jolie’s alleged feelings about Aniston and Theroux.

“Angelina has never cared for Jen, even before she started dating Brad. She’s always thought of her as very vanilla and shallow, and not on her level intellectually. Whereas Justin is quirky and edgy and super smart.”

Because of the differences that Jolie had observed in Theroux and Aniston, she wasn’t surprised to discover that the two had split, said the source. And rather than feel sorry for Jennifer, Angelina is feeling “vindicated,” added the insider.

Jolie has been portrayed as a “homewrecker” for years, ever since Pitt and Aniston announced their divorce, and now she feels “vindicated” that no one dare implicate her in Jennifer’s second separation, according to the source.

As for how Angelina learned about Justin’s and Jennifer’s split, the insider revealed that Jolie “makes a point to not read or follow any celebrity gossip.” However, she eventually learned about Theroux’s and Aniston’s breakup, which continues to spark speculation about why they split and when they actually ended their romance.

According to Hollywood Life‘s sources, Justin is “artsy” and he felt uncomfortable with Jennifer’s “easy, breezy California lifestyle.” Theroux reportedly wanted to stay full time in New York, while Aniston loves California. The insiders said that Justin never quite fit in with Jennifer’s “sunny yoga-loving” California spirit. But whatever the reason for Theroux and Aniston to split, Angelina is happy not to be blamed, according to the insider.

“Angelina has long been blamed for Jen’s heartbreaking split from Brad after they allegedly fell in love while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith while the actor was still very married. [Jolie] is feeling a degree of vindication [after] she was painted as this evil home wrecker.”

The insider revealed that Angelina is aware that Jennifer has always been viewed as a “sweet and nice, poor helpless victim,” while Jolie has been portrayed as the “wicked third party.” Consequently, Angelina reportedly feels satisfied that she had nothing to do with the failure of Aniston’s second marriage.

Brad Pitt Allegedly Cheated On Jennifer Aniston: Did Justin Theroux Cheat Too?

As the drama of Justin’s and Jennifer’s split continues to play out in the headlines, there is speculation about whether Theroux cheated on Aniston. Given that Jennifer’s first marriage ended when Brad allegedly cheated on her with Angelina Jolie, some are wondering if Justin did the same. Hollywood Life‘s insider said that the failure of Aniston’s second marriage should not be blamed on a third party.

"Neither Justin or Jen were cheating. So this time around Jennifer can't blame somebody else for the failure of her marriage."

the failure of her marriage.”

As for whether all those fans of Pitt and Aniston will have their dreams come true with the two rekindling their romance, it doesn’t seem likely because of the shocking influence that Angelina Jolie still has on Brad’s life, as the Inquisitr reported. The alleged “bad blood” feud between Jolie and Aniston has caused Pitt to avoid getting romantically involved with Jennifer again. He reportedly is particularly concerned because of the publicity that inevitably would impact his children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.